Nickelytics Acquires Signs Printing Solutions LLC to Enhance Quality, Reduce Costs, and Diversify Offerings

Nickelytics, a leader in ad tech, acquires Signs Printing Solutions, a top Miami print shop. This bolsters operational strength, cuts costs, and broadens services for superior customer value and market leadership.

MIAMI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nickelytics, a leader in the advertising technology sector, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of Signs Printing Solutions, a prominent independent print shop based in Miami, Florida. This strategic acquisition significantly strengthens Nickelytics' operational capabilities, propelling the company towards greater self-sufficiency and providing substantial benefits to customers.

By integrating Signs Printing Solutions into its operations, Nickelytics aims to streamline production processes, significantly improve quality control, reduce operational costs, and diversify its revenue streams. This acquisition not only allows Nickelytics to offer a broader range of in-house printing and advertising services but also enhances its product offerings to better meet the evolving needs of the market.

"The acquisition of Signs Printing Solutions is a strategic expansion that significantly enhances our production capacity and quality. Integrating their expertise with ours enables us to offer unparalleled service quality and more diverse product options, setting new standards in the advertising technology industry," said Judah Longgrear, CEO of Nickelytics. "This move aligns with our goal of delivering superior value and innovative solutions to our clients."

About Signs Printing Solutions:

Signs Printing Solutions is a large player in the Miami print shop industry, known for its high-quality printing services and commitment to customer satisfaction. With a focus on using state-of-the-art technology and providing custom solutions, Signs Printing Solutions has established a strong reputation for excellence and reliability in the print and advertising sectors. For further information, please visit https://signsprintingsolutions.com/.

About Nickelytics:

Nickelytics is a venture-backed startup offering a platform that makes launching hyper-local Out-Of-Home advertising as simple, scalable, and measurable as online ads. For more information, visit www.nickelytics.com.

