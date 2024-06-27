Nickelytics Completes Strategic Acquisition of On Touch Go, Expanding Footprint into DOOH Advertising

Nickelytics acquires On Touch Go, enhancing DOOH capabilities.

TAMPA, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nickelytics, a leading provider of data-driven advertising solutions, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of On Touch Go, an innovative advertising platform. This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Nickelytics as it aims to broaden its technological capabilities and market presence in the advertising sector.

On Touch Go, a DSP known for its unique approach to digital marketing by serving geofenced campaigns to audiences in rideshare, has established itself as a notable name in the industry. The acquisition of On Touch Go is expected to enhance Nickelytics' service offerings and deliver comprehensive, data-driven advertising solutions to its clients. This will provide Nickelytics instant access to 60,000 + rideshare screens available nationwide.

"This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for On Touch Go," said Bo Sijuade, Founder of On Touch Go. "Joining forces with Nickelytics will allow us to leverage their extensive resources and expertise, enhancing our ability to deliver innovative and impactful advertising solutions. We are thrilled about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of digital out-of-home advertising in the mobility space and beyond. Together, we are well-positioned to drive forward our shared vision of innovation and excellence in advertising."

"This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to enhance our service offerings and deliver comprehensive, data-driven advertising solutions to our clients," said Judah Longgrear, CEO of Nickelytics. "On Touch Go's innovative platform and talented team will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and expanding our market reach."

The integration of On Touch Go's platform with Nickelytics' robust suite of advertising solutions will bolster capabilities in targeted advertising, data analytics, and customer engagement. Clients of both companies can expect seamless service continuity and access to an expanded array of advertising tools designed to maximize reach and impact.

About Nickelytics:

Nickelytics is a leading provider of data-driven advertising solutions, specializing in delivering targeted, impactful campaigns through innovative technology and comprehensive analytics. With a focus on driving measurable results for clients, Nickelytics is committed to advancing the advertising industry through strategic insights and cutting-edge solutions.

About On Touch Go:

On Touch Go is a Demand Side Platform (DSP) primarily focused on the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising space, with a particular emphasis on mobility solutions. The platform leverages programmatic technology to deliver highly targeted and effective advertising campaigns. On Touch Go has been at the forefront of transforming how brands connect with consumers on the move, providing seamless integration and real-time campaign management to maximize advertising impact.

