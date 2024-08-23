Nickelytics Strengthens Ad Portfolio with TRUCKADS® Acquisition: 25-Year Leader in Truckside Advertising

Nickelytics boosts mobile ads with TruckAds acquisition.

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nickelytics, a leading provider of data-driven OOH advertising solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of TRUCKADS®, a premier provider of truck-side advertising and fleet graphic services. This strategic move significantly enhances Nickelytics' capabilities and reach within the mobile out-of-home advertising market.

"This acquisition marks a transformative moment for both Nickelytics and TRUCKADS®," said Judah Longgrear, CEO of Nickelytics. "TRUCKADS® strong track record in mobile advertising, combined with our advanced advertising technology, will allow us to deliver unprecedented value and innovative solutions to our clients. Together, we are poised to set new standards in the OOH advertising industry and provide unprecedented value in truck-side advertising for our clients."

TRUCKADS® has signed 127 affiliates and secured 54 URLs to protect its brand, achieving top Google rankings for numerous keywords. The company's valuable toll-free 800 vanity number is perfectly aligned with its truckside advertising and fleet graphic services. Over the past two fiscal years, TRUCKADS® has generated a profitable $5.5M in revenue from marquee Fortune 1000 clients. Now, with Nickelytics' robust analytics, the company is positioned for exponential growth

"We are excited to join forces with Nickelytics and enter the next stage of TRUCKADS® journey," said Rod Harris, CEO of TRUCKADS®. "I've been in the Out-of-Home industry for over 25 years and look forward to seeing Nickelytics expand upon what I've built".

The integration of TRUCKADS® platform with Nickelytics' robust suite of advertising solutions will accelerate our plans to be the ultimate mobile-out-of-home platform. Clients of both companies can expect seamless service continuity and access to an expanded array of advertising tools and services designed to maximize reach and impact.

SignValue, representing TRUCKADS® in this transaction, highlights the synergy between TRUCKADS® nearly 30-year legacy in truck-side advertising and Nickelytics' tech-infused future. TRUCKADS® has maintained a prominent presence in mobile advertising for decades, establishing itself as a key industry name, and SignValue looks forward to how Nickelytics can capitalize on TRUCKADS® history.

About Nickelytics:

Nickelytics is a venture-backed startup offering a platform that makes launching hyper-local Out-Of-Home advertising as simple, scalable, and measurable as online ads. For more information, please visit Nickelytics.com.

About TRUCKADS®:

Established in 1996, TRUCKADS® is renowned for its mobile advertising campaigns, large format fleet graphics and its patented non-invasive Invisa-Frame System.

With nearly 30 years of experience, TRUCKADS® has built an extensive network of advertising vehicles for its clients Ad Campaigns. TRUCKADS® offers high quality large-format graphics for commercial vehicles, transforming them into moving billboards to maximize brand visibility and engagement on the road.

About SignValue:

SignValue is the largest OOH consulting firm in the US. Established in 2001, SignValue provides brokerage, valuation & advisory services to a broad range of out-of-home assets ranging from Mobile-out-of-home to standard roadside billboards to sponsorship & naming rights.

