Nicki Micheaux's "Summer of Violence" Takes Center Stage at Heartland International Film Festival, Austin Film Festival and More

Micheaux's multifaceted involvement as Executive Producer, director, and writer highlights her artistry and dedication to storytelling. Micheaux states, "Directing 'Summer of Violence' was a profound journey of storytelling and self-discovery. It's a reflection of the resilience we find within ourselves during challenging times and the power of artistic expression to provoke change." Film lovers and local press are encouraged to experience this extraordinary cinematic piece. For additional information about "Summer of Violence," including screening details and ticket information, please click here. (*Press tickets, please register below)

Andre Seward, Tallgrass Festival Programmer states, "Summer of Violence is a gorgeous coming of age story centered around a young woman who uses poetry to find and share beauty and light in the world even at the darkest of times. The direction creates an intimate feeling with the main character which allows the audience to easily identify with her experiences and growth. The overall look of the film is rich and somewhat nostalgic, almost like a photograph from a family album that you take out to reminisce about both the good times and the bad. Alongside the lovely imagery and great performances, the soundtrack pulls everything together, perfectly placed at all the right moments to create a movie worth watching."

Nicki Micheaux has masterfully woven a narrative that speaks to the challenges and triumphs of a generation. This film is a reflection of her talent not just in front of the camera, but behind it as well. Audiences are encouraged to witness this powerful film at any of the upcoming festivals on its run. "Summer of Violence" is more than a film; it's a voice that demands to be heard and felt.

About "Summer of Violence" Film

A coming-of-age film written, produced and directed by Nicki Micheaux, follows a young college graduate, Naomi (played by Kasey Inez), who is disowned by her father for choosing to forego law school to pursue her dream of becoming a poet during the tumultuous summer of 1993 in Denver, Colorado. The film, shot in Colorado and Los Angeles, stars Kasey Inez (as Naomi), Jahking Guillory (as Frank), Madhulika Krishnan (as Pam), Pedro Correa (as Richie), and Damon Gupton (as Naomi's father, Thomas). The film proudly won the Outstanding First Feature Award at the Tallgrass Film Festival, and it was also nominated for the Gordon Parks Black Excellence Award and the Narrative Feature Drama Jury Award at the Austin Film Festival. Furthermore, "Summer of Violence" has been recognized as one of the top ten must-see films at ABFF and will be the centerpiece premiere at Downtown LA Film Festival in November, 2023.

