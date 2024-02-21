NICKLpass and the News Literacy Project Partner to Offer Educators Complimentary Subscriptions to The New York Times, The Washington Post, and TIME

"We are so thrilled to be a part of this incredible opportunity to give teachers across the country access to high-quality news and information," said Sumorwuo Zaza, president of NICKLpass. Post this

Powered by NICKLpass

The driving force on the technology side behind this extraordinary educational perk is NICKLpass, a company dedicated to bridging the gap between content and professionals by making access to premium news and information as simple as one click. This partnership exemplifies a commitment to delivering unparalleled value to readers, as well as NICKLpass' dedication to the cause of news and media literacy.

"We are so thrilled to be a part of this incredible opportunity to give teachers across the country access to high-quality news and information. We are doubly excited that this is just the start — and call on other publishers and anyone who cares about media to be a part of this amazing initiative," said Sumorwuo Zaza, president of NICKLpass.

As the nation's leading provider of news literacy education, NLP is committed to empowering the nearly 60,000 educators in its network with the tools and resources they need to teach young people how to distinguish fact from fiction. NewsLitNation provides educators with news literacy tools, best practices, and a supportive community of peers. By fostering media literacy skills in classrooms, the community aims to combat misinformation, especially during periods of breaking news and critical events such as the 2024 elections.

"This partnership will give more teachers access to standards-based news publications. It is just one example of how the News Literacy Project is supporting educators' efforts to teach their students the skills they need to navigate today's information environment," said Ebonee Otoo, the senior vice president of educator engagement at NLP.

NICKLpass's goal is to evolve and expand the program over time, with the support of corporate and philanthropic partners. This expansion will provide educators with even more options for accessing a diverse range of journalism sources, ensuring their students receive a comprehensive and well-rounded understanding of current events.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sumorwuo Zaza, President

267-250-2310

zaza@nicklpass.com

About NICKLpass:

NICKLpass is a forward-thinking company dedicated to facilitating access to premium news and information for businesses and professionals. With its innovative technology, NICKLpass simplifies the news consumption process and empowers users to stay informed with ease. For more information, visit nicklpass.com.

About News Literacy Project:

The News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan education nonprofit, is building a national movement to advance the practice of news literacy throughout American society, creating better informed, more engaged and more empowered individuals — and ultimately a stronger democracy. For more information, visit https://newslit.org.

Media Contact

Allison Paz, NICKLpass, 1 6096583048, allison@nicklpass.com

SOURCE NICKLpass