Nico Hulkenberg to Join Admin By Request at it-sa Expo&Congress 2025

"I look forward to joining my partner Admin By Request and experiencing it-sa. There are some surprising similarities between motorsport and cybersecurity – it's all about precision, control, and speed. Trust is also a crucial factor. As a racing driver, you have to trust your car, the equipment, and the people around you," said Nico Hulkenberg.

Admin By Request and Hulkenberg joined forces earlier this year, with the German driver securing a podium for the Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber - the team's first in over a decade, and Nico's first in his F1 career. With his upcoming move to Audi F1 project in 2026, the partnership is expected to grow even stronger.

"We are proud of our partnership with Nico Hulkenberg and Formula 1, which is part of our global brand strategy. With his dedication, passion, and performance level, Hulkenberg is the perfect ambassador for Admin By Request. Our mission is to make cybersecurity smarter and more efficient – achieved by relying on the best developers, just as a Formula 1 driver relies on the best team members to compete and succeed," said Lars Sneftrup Pedersen, CEO of Admin By Request.

"With Nico as Germany's only Formula 1 driver right now, and as a future driver for the highly profiled new German works team, we are very excited to team up at the it-sa expo, which is so deeply rooted in the German market. We have high expectations for the event and hope that Nico's presence will excite visitors just as much as it excites us," he added.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁

Admin By Request was created with a simple vision: to make Privileged Access Management (PAM) and secure Remote Access both user-friendly and enterprise-ready. Its cloud-based platform allows IT teams to control administrator rights and remote connections with ease, safeguarding critical systems while keeping employees productive.

Headquartered in Aalborg, Denmark, Admin By Request has grown from its Scandinavian roots to a worldwide presence, with offices across Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania. Today, more than 10,000 enterprises in over 160 countries rely on its people-first approach to simplifying privilege security at scale.

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲

