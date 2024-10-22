Nicole Casperson's Fintech Feminists Launches Today, Spotlighting Women Solving the Economy's Most Pressing Issues

Groundbreaking New Book Showcases Exclusive Stories of Female Fintech Leaders, With a Community Platform on the Horizon

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Nicole Casperson, award-winning journalist and CEO of Fintech Is Femme, announces the release of her highly anticipated book, Fintech Feminists: Increasing Inclusion, Redefining Innovation, and Changing the Future for Women Around the World, published by Wiley.

Fintech Feminists shines a spotlight on trailblazing women in fintech who are driving innovation and tackling the economy's most pressing challenges. Women, Casperson argues, are uniquely positioned to solve these issues, and this book serves as a testament to their influence and innovation in financial technology.

Women in fintech make up a significant portion of the global economy, yet they receive only 2% of venture capital funding and are featured in just 25% of media stories. Fintech Feminists addresses this imbalance head-on, offering strategies, insights, and exclusive stories to inspire a new wave of women leaders.

The book features exclusive interviews with key female fintech leaders, including:

Shivani Siroya , CEO of Tala, on leveraging alternative data for innovative financial solutions.

, CEO of Tala, on leveraging alternative data for innovative financial solutions. Amy Nauiokas , Founder & CEO of Anthemis, on pioneering investment strategies for diversity in fintech.

, Founder & CEO of Anthemis, on pioneering investment strategies for diversity in fintech. Sallie Krawcheck , CEO of Ellevest, on navigating Wall Street and securing funding for her fintech company focused on financial services for women.

"Women are not just an underserved market; they are the key to solving the biggest challenges facing the global economy," said Nicole Casperson. "Fintech Feminists is more than a collection of stories—it's a roadmap for how women can lead the charge in financial inclusion, fintech innovation, and long-term economic growth."

The Academy of Fintech: Membership Community Coming Soon

As part of the Fintech Feminists movement, Casperson is also preparing to launch The Academy of Fintech, a membership community designed to address the funding, authority, and media gaps women face in fintech. Set to launch shortly after the book's release, this platform will offer:

Strategic networking opportunities with industry leaders.

Mentorship programs for securing funding and scaling fintech ventures.

Job opportunities in fintech and related sectors.

Exclusive media amplification to raise the profile of women founders and leaders.

Educational resources to help women close the wealth gap and gain the authority they deserve in the fintech industry.

"Women's underrepresentation in funding and media is not accidental," Casperson said. "Fintech Is Femme is creating a space where women can control their narrative, secure more funding, and build thriving fintech businesses. We are tackling this head-on by combining media, education, and community to bridge these gaps."

About Fintech Is Femme

Fintech Is Femme is a media company and community designed to close the funding, authority, and wealth gaps for women in fintech. Combining education, media visibility, and strategic networking, the platform is a critical resource for women fintech leaders. Founded by Nicole Casperson, the company reaches over 50,000 key players in the fintech space through events, podcasts, and educational content.

Join the movement. Fintech Feminists is available now, and The Academy of Fintech membership community is coming soon. Join the waitlist for the community here.

