Nicole Lepkowski Named Recipient of 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award

"She's one of the best mentors I've ever had. I learn so much from her leadership and way of communicating." Post this

Nicole was recognized in the Workforce Innovator category for her contributions to supply chain education and workforce development. "I'm honored to be grouped with such incredible women in the supply chain industry who are just as committed to building a stronger workforce and empowering others to develop their skills," said Nicole. "Thank you to Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for continuing to shine a light on the women in our field."

Her leadership at TEKLYNX has been transformative, resulting in a team that not only excels in performance but also thrives on mutual respect and supporting customers to the best of their abilities. One of Nicole's team members said, "She's one of the best mentors I've ever had. I learn so much from her leadership and way of communicating." This highlights her excellent mentorship and communication skills, and effectiveness in her leadership role.

"Women are reshaping the landscape of supply chain management with their unparalleled contributions, igniting growth and fostering innovation across the industry. Their presence not only enriches the workforce but also brings a myriad of perspectives essential for tackling intricate challenges and refining global operations," said Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, Founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge. "Congratulations to all the winners, everyone who was nominated, and all those making an impact. This recognition honors the courage and dedication of all incredible people who work hard every day."

Visit sdce.me/ikoib3ei to view the full list of winners. Visit teklynx.com to learn more about software solutions to help companies throughout the supply chain barcode better.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to foodlogistics.com and sdcexec.com.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at iron.markets.

Media Contact

Lindsey Powell, TEKLYNX, 312-515-7869, [email protected], https://www.teklynx.com/?utm_source=teklynx&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=women_in_supply_chain_award

Twitter

SOURCE TEKLYNX