Nidec MVR40Hx Milling Machine Addition Positions Miller Fabrication Solutions for OEM Parts Production Capabilities Few Other Manufacturers Have

"Miller's significant investment in adding the new Nidec milling machine to our arsenal of solutions creates a competitive advantage that underscores our commitment to being global OEMs' supplier partner of choice." - Eric D. Miller, president of Miller Fabrication Solutions Post this

With the new milling machine, Miller can:

Produce fabrications up to 20 feet long, 12 feet wide and 7 feet high, weighing up to 33 tons;

Maintain rigidity, allowing for larger and faster cuts;

Hold tolerances within thousandths of an inch across the entire distance of these massive parts; and

Speed up large components' cycle time and reduce costs by leveraging the latest technology and tying machining to fabrication and paint.

"Miller's significant investment in adding the new Nidec milling machine to our arsenal of solutions creates a competitive advantage that underscores our commitment to being global OEMs' supplier partner of choice," said Eric D. Miller, president of Miller Fabrication Solutions. "The scale and precision of the MVR40Hx gives our OEM customers a one-stop fabrication facility where their largest and most complex parts can be fabricated and machined according to exacting specifications."

The new MVR40Hx Milling Machine is fully functional and turning out parts. Miller said he expects the MVR40Hx to be productive for upwards of 20 years.

About Miller Fabrication Solutions

Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions. With a core focus on modern technology and robotic automation coupled with lean processes, the "Miller Customer Experience" works to ensure that complex project measures are exceeded now and well into the future. OEMs can learn how to transform their metal manufacturing processes by scheduling a free consultation.

Media Contact

Suze Parker, Transcend Strategy Group, 816-806-0086, [email protected], www.millerfabricationsolutions.com

Twitter

SOURCE Miller Fabrication Solutions