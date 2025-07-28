NielsenIQ and CatManSpace.com Announce Strategic Collaboration to Expand the Spaceman™ Suite's Capabilities

Space management is no longer just about planning; it's about execution at scale. A plan that isn't implemented effectively loses much of its intended value. The partnership between CatManSpace.com and NielsenIQ is designed to close this gap Post this

The collaboration aims to accelerate in-store execution, strengthen planogram compliance, and deliver seamless integration with SAP ERP for Retail systems — enabling retailers and manufacturers to make faster, smarter, and more collaborative decisions across the merchandising lifecycle.

In today's retail environment, every team member carries a mobile device — CatManSpace.com's solutions put those devices to work, extending the value of space management beyond the planning desk and into the store aisle.

Key Solutions from CatManSpace.com

Spaceman™ Mobile

A mobile-first application that empowers store teams and manufacturers/suppliers to execute, track, adjust, and collaborate on planograms directly from the sales floor. Spaceman™ Mobile eliminates the need for printed planogram materials, reduces operational costs, and enables remote collaboration while enhancing compliance and execution efficiency. The app integrates with a variety of space management systems, enabling smooth cross-platform collaboration, and shortens onboarding time by reducing the training burden on store personnel.

sLink

An out-of-the-box integration layer that connects SAP ERP for Retail with space management systems. sLink streamlines data synchronization across merchandising, supply chain, and planning platforms — enabling real-time alignment between planograms, and critical ERP data like shelf inventory and store assortments. This reduces deployment time, eliminates custom integration overhead, and increases process execution speed and accuracy by connecting shelves to the supply chain.

By combining NielsenIQ's market-leading analytics and software with CatManSpace.com's mobile-first tools and space management implementation expertise, the collaboration will support more agile and data-connected merchandising strategies — aligned with the operational demands of modern retail.

Outdated, paper-based processes continue to hold retail operations back. Without real-time digital tools, store and field teams struggle to share knowledge, act quickly, and close the feedback loop with headquarters — delaying decisions and weakening execution on the ground. Without the ability to access and modify data in real time, teams face delays that directly impact operational speed and accuracy. Most critically, these outdated workflows break the feedback loop between the store/field personnel and headquarters, preventing quick adjustments and continuous improvement.

"Joining the NielsenIQ Partner Network is a strategic step that enables us to bring next-generation space management capabilities to a global retail ecosystem and enable on-demand information management," shares Petros Kalopsidiotis, CTO and Partner at C&S Software, the company behind CatManSpace.com. "Our vision within the partnership is to bridge the gap between data, decision-making, and execution — empowering retailers and manufacturers to respond faster, plan smarter, and collaborate more effectively across every shelf and supply chain".

Space management is no longer just about planning; it's about execution at scale. A plan that isn't implemented effectively loses much of its intended value. The partnership between CatManSpace.com and NielsenIQ is designed to close this gap — helping retailers and manufacturers identify and resolve operational bottlenecks across the merchandising process. Because in today's fast-moving retail landscape, execution in the field is just as vital as planning at headquarters.

"At NielsenIQ, we believe execution is where great merchandising strategies truly come to life. Our partnership with CatManSpace.com marks a bold step forward in bringing space management closer to the shelf — empowering store teams and field users with the tools they need to transform static plans into living operations," shares Sergio Hernando, Global Product & Delivery Leader in Merchandising Solutions at NIQ. "By combining Spaceman™ Mobile's in-store agility with seamless SAP integration tools, we're enabling retailers and manufacturers to dramatically improve planogram compliance, close execution gaps, and connect shelf strategies directly with the supply chain. This collaboration reflects our vision of a smarter, technology-powered space management ecosystem — built for speed, collaboration, and execution at scale."

About CatManSpace.com

CatManSpace.com is the retail space management brand of C&S Software sp. z o.o., specializing in mobile space management, processes for planogram execution, compliance, and SAP ERP integrations in the space of retail. As a licensed Spaceman™ Suite reseller and implementor, CatManSpace.com empowers organizations to modernize and scale their space management operations with connected, actionable solutions.

[email protected]

www.catmanspace.com

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers The Full View™.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com

Media Contact

Information office, C&S Software sp. z.o.o., 48 85 877 71 55, [email protected], https://catmanspace.com/en/

SOURCE NielsenIQ and CatManSpace.com