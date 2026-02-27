Nierman Practice Management Announces 2026 Dental CE Course Schedule

Nierman Practice Management (NPM) has released its 2026 continuing education schedule, featuring an expanded lineup of Dental Sleep Medicine courses, TMJ training programs, and Medical Billing in Dentistry CE designed to help dental practices implement and grow comprehensive airway-focused services.

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nierman Practice Management (NPM) has released its 2026 continuing education schedule, featuring an expanded lineup of Dental Sleep Medicine courses, TMJ training programs, and Medical Billing in Dentistry CE designed to help dental practices implement and grow comprehensive airway-focused services.

The 2026 CE calendar includes ten in-depth training programs built to equip dentists and their teams with the clinical protocols, business growth strategies, and medical billing knowledge necessary to successfully launch and scale Dental Sleep Medicine within their practices. Each course is structured to provide practical, step-by-step implementation guidance for treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and temporomandibular disorders (TMD) while optimizing medical insurance reimbursement workflows.

The 2026 course lineup includes:

Dental Sleep Medicine Mini-Residency

TMJ & Airway Cadaver Course

Dental Sleep Coordinator Course

TMD & Orofacial Pain Courses

Dental Sleep Medicine Symposium

Medical Billing in Dentistry Courses

NPM's distinguished faculty features nationally recognized Dental Sleep Medicine educators and mentors, including Mayoor Patel, Steve Lamberg, Michael Gelb, Anjoo Ely, Brijesh Chandwani, Jeff Horowitz, Rose Nierman, along with additional industry leaders in sleep apnea/TMD dentistry.

Courses are offered both in person and via livestream, with most programs hosted at NPM's renowned training center in Jupiter, FL. The destination venue provides a focused educational environment while offering attendees access to South Florida's beaches, waterways, and dining.

"Our 2026 Dental Sleep Medicine course schedule is designed around implementation and growth," said CEO Jon Nierman. "We're focused on giving practices not just clinical knowledge, but the systems and structure required to build a profitable and sustainable dental sleep and TMD program."

In addition to live CE events, NPM offers an online Dental Sleep Medicine training platform with on-demand courses and supplemental resources, enabling ongoing education in sleep apnea treatment, TMJ therapy, and medical billing for dentists.

"At the core of our mission is helping practices expand their role in treating sleep-disordered breathing and TMD," said Founder Rose Nierman. "Through comprehensive Dental Sleep Medicine education and medical billing training, we support practices in improving patient outcomes while creating meaningful practice growth."

For more information about the 2026 Dental Sleep Medicine courses and complete CE schedule, visit the Nierman Practice Management website.

Media Contact

Melissa Caraminas, Nierman Practice Mgmt, 1 561-222-2252, [email protected], https://niermanpm.com/

SOURCE Nierman Practice Mgmt