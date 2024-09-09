Nierman Practice Management to Host the 2024 Dental Sleep Medicine Symposium

Beachside Fun at the 2024 Dental Sleep Medicine Symposium, November 8-9 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL! Featuring 13 experts, hourly topics on Dental Sleep Medicine and TMD, plus optional breakouts on Medical Billing and Sleep Coordinator Roles.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nierman Practice Management is pleased to announce the 2024 Dental Sleep Medicine Symposium, which is being held on November 8-9, 2024, at the Fort Lauderdale Marina Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

This symposium offers an important opportunity for dentists and their teams to expand their expertise in treating sleep apnea and enhancing their practice.

The event will feature the latest developments in dental sleep medicine, along with clinical sessions, medical billing training, and practical business insights.

Attendees will benefit from 1.5 days of comprehensive sessions and networking opportunities with respected educators, mentors, and industry professionals.

"Our goal is to bring the dental sleep medicine community together to learn, network, and grow. We encourage dentists to bring their teams to gain actionable knowledge that will ignite new possibilities for their dental sleep medicine practice," said Jon Nierman, President of Nierman Practice Management.

The symposium's agenda includes topics such as:

Sleep Apnea & TMD

Treating Pediatric Airway Patients

Myofunctional Therapy

Medical Billing for Dental Sleep Medicine

Practice Growth through Referrals

In addition to a long list of educational sessions, attendees will have the chance to participate in an evening networking reception that will provide a valuable forum for dental professionals to connect, share insights, and explore the latest innovations in dental sleep devices, home sleep testing, practice management solutions, and patient care services.

The symposium will feature a distinguished roster of speakers, including: Dr. Michael Gelb, Dr. Mayoor Patel, Dr. Ryan Robinson, Dr. Steve Lamberg, Dr. Anjoo Ely, Dr. Alan Blanton, Karese Laguerre, CRDH, MAS, Dr. Andrew Cohen, Dr. Ken Mogell, Dr. Joanna Green and Michael Cowen.

Rose Nierman, CEO at Nierman Practice management will also be holding an exclusive medicinal billing course showcasing her expertise on all the latest codes, helping you to get the most money for your practice.

Attendees will earn 12 CE credits accredited by AGD PACE.

Tickets are available on the Nierman Practice Management website now! (Click here)

