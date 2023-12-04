Nierman Practice Management Unveils 2024 Dental CE Course Schedule

Nierman Practice Management (NPM) announces a new faculty lineup along with the release of its 2024 dental CE course schedule for dental sleep medicine, TMD, and medical billing in dentistry.

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nierman Practice Management (NPM) is thrilled to announce the release of its 2024 dental CE course schedule, featuring nine engaging courses focused on dental sleep medicine, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, and medical billing in dentistry implementation.

Nierman CE courses empower dental professionals to add and grow obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and TMJ disorders treatment into their practices. The programs also guide dentists and the dental team in navigating their patients' medical insurance to optimize reimbursement for these services.

The diverse course line-up includes a Dental Sleep Medicine Mini-Residency, TMJ & Airway Cadaver Course, Dental Sleep Team Course, Dental Sleep Medicine Symposium, and Medical Billing in Dentistry Course.

NPM's speaker faculty boasts leading educators and mentors, including Steve Lamberg, DDS, Anjoo Ely, DDS, Mayoor Patel, DDS, Shouresh Charkhandeh, DDS, Brijesh Chandwani, DMD, Michael Gelb, DDS, Rose Nierman, and more.

The live events are available both in-person and livestream. Most of the courses will take place at the NPM Training Center in Jupiter, FL.

President Jon Nierman encourages dental professionals to consider Jupiter not just as a learning destination but as an experience. "Our training center in Jupiter, FL, serves as a vibrant hub for Nierman CE, offering attendees the chance to enjoy breathtaking natural scenery, warm beaches, clear inlets, fishing excursions, and unique dining experiences," says Mr. Nierman.

In addition to live continuing education, NPM offers a full online course platform for on-demand CE training and supplemental learning.

CEO Rose Nierman states, "At the core of our mission is the commitment to connect dental practices with the leading educators in dental sleep medicine, TMJ disorders, and medical billing. We strive to empower these practices for growth, enabling them to broaden their impact by treating more sleep and TMD patients, thereby transforming lives."

For detailed information on the 2024 Nierman CE course schedule, please visit Nierman CE Schedule.

