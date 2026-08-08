NIFS Launches Nationwide "Move Your Mood" Initiative to Promote Mental Wellness Through Movement

The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) launches Move Your Mood, a free nationwide event encouraging older adults to improve mental well-being through movement.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Institute for Fitness and Sport is inviting senior living communities across the country to participate in Move Your Mood, a nationwide initiative taking place on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, during Mental Health Awareness Week. The event encourages older adults to experience the powerful connection between movement and mental well-being while working together to achieve 5,000 workouts in a single day.

Research continues to demonstrate that regular physical activity can improve mood, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, support better sleep, and further meaningful social connection. As the mental health needs of older adults continue to grow, NIFS created Move Your Mood to help senior living communities use movement as a powerful tool for supporting residents' overall well-being.

The initiative was inspired by a recent NIFS survey of senior living health and wellness professionals, which found that 50% have seen an increase in residents experiencing mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression, while 55% expect the need for mental health resources to continue growing.

Unlike a traditional awareness campaign, Move Your Mood combines education with action. Participating communities will set their own one-day workout record counting their resident's workout toward their goal while contributing toward the nationwide goal of 5,000 workouts. Throughout the day, residents will learn how movement can improve mood, reduce stress, support brain health, enhance sleep, and strengthen social connections.

Emily Davenport, NIFS President, said, "We know that fitness centers in senior living communities help residents move more every day and they love a good challenge and education! Move Your Mood combines exercise, hands-on learning and a healthy competition to shine a spotlight on how these spaces can not only improve physical function in seniors but overall mental health."

Senior living communities across the country are invited to join us for this free event to Move Your Mood and help NIFS reach its nationwide goal of 5,000 resident workouts in one day.

Ready to join the movement? Learn more and register on the Move Your Mood event page.

Media Contact

Kara Gootee - Robinson, The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS), 1 3172743533, [email protected], https://wellness.nifs.org/nifs-move-your-mood

SOURCE The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS)