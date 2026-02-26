NIFS Strives for 50 Million Steps Nationwide with Pump It For Parkinson's on April 9, 2026

The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) will host Pump It 2026 on April 9, bringing communities across the country together through movement in recognition of Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month. Now in its fourth year, the nationwide initiative aims to reach 50 million steps while highlighting the powerful role exercise plays in improving quality of life for people living with Parkinson's. In partnership with NuStep and the Parkinson's Foundation, the event includes educational resources, fundraising opportunities, and a featured Hoop It half-court basketball game in Indianapolis designed specifically for individuals with Parkinson's. Through Pump It and Hoop It, NIFS continues to promote inclusive fitness, reduce stigma, and demonstrate that movement remains a powerful tool at every stage of diagnosis.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) will host Pump It 2026 on Thursday, April 9, 2026, bringing communities together nationwide in recognition of Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month.

Pump It is a movement-based event celebrating the powerful role exercise plays in improving quality of life for people living with Parkinson's disease (PD). Senior living communities, fitness centers, wellness organizations, and individuals across the country will unite through movement — stepping, playing, and showing that a Parkinson's diagnosis does not define potential.

Now in its fourth year, Pump It has grown from a single-day awareness initiative into a national movement, built on the belief that everyone deserves access to meaningful, inclusive fitness — before and after diagnosis. In 2026, NIFS aims to reach a goal of 50 million steps nationwide, engaging participants of all abilities in movement activities across the country. Participating communities are encouraged to track their steps using NuStep equipment, part of NIFS's ongoing partnership with NuStep to support safe, adaptable exercise for people with Parkinson's.

"Our four-year partnership with NIFS underscores a shared focus on raising awareness, promoting movement, and supporting people living with Parkinson's disease. It's exciting to see how Pump It for Parkinson's continues to gain momentum each year," said Tobey Thelen, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at NuStep.

Pump It 2026 also marks a growing partnership between NIFS and the Parkinson's Foundation, strengthening the event through expanded educational resources and collaborative support. Participants will gain access to trusted information designed to empower individuals with Parkinson's, their caregivers, and the communities that support them.

"We are thrilled to support NIFS during Parkinson's Awareness Month and work together to make Pump It a success in 2026. We know the power of movement in making lives better for people living with Parkinson's, and this April we're excited to step together. Community fundraising is such a powerful tool for advancing our mission, and every dollar raised drives us closer to a cure," said Francesca Villa, Associate Vice President, Fundraising Events at the Parkinson's Foundation. Learn more and register to fundraise at Parkinson.org/PumpIt.

An optional fundraising component allows participants to join the NIFS Pump It Team, with proceeds supporting the Parkinson's Foundation's mission to improve lives and advance research toward a cure.

Each year, nearly 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's, joining millions of individuals, families, and caregivers navigating the disease. Pump It sparks conversation, reduces stigma, and demonstrates how movement, connection, and community support can make a difference.

A major highlight of Pump It 2026 is Hoop It for Parkinson's, a friendly half-court basketball game at NIFS in Indianapolis. Designed for individuals living with Parkinson's, Hoop It fosters connection, confidence, and joy through movement, showing that sport and play remain accessible and empowering.

"In recent years, NIFS has become a leading advocate for people with Parkinson's, and Hoop It reflects the fun and creative ways movement can make a difference," said Bill McCleery, a participant diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2021. "Regular vigorous exercise is powerful medicine for Parkinson's, and basketball is a great way to stay active, keep moving forward, and keep rebounding."

Hoop It aims to create a safe, welcoming environment where participants can reconnect with movement and confidence. NIFS hopes this basketball event is just the beginning, with plans for additional sports and friendly competitions for the Parkinson's community.

In addition to nationwide participation, NIFS will host Pump It activities at its Indianapolis fitness center, engaging members, students, and community partners to help spread awareness across generations.

Through Pump It and Hoop It, NIFS continues its mission to bring Parkinson's out of the shadows, shift focus from limitations to possibilities, and remind individuals and families that movement — and hope — remain powerful tools at every stage.

