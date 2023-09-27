Nifty Fifty's Restaurant Chain Plans Regional Expansion with SiteSeer Pro Software

We felt the investment in SiteSeer was well worth it to select franchise locations with the most opportunity and identify specific market areas to target in our search. Tweet this

Nifty Fifty's is a family business founded by Leo McGlynn, whose three children are part of management team. Leo McGlynn, Jr., VP of operations, shares that the company's goals are to expand throughout the region, and strategically branch outward from Philadelphia. "We are continuing our growth through franchising, with two new locations under construction and slated to open soon and additional interest among new franchisees," says McGlynn. "We know that successful expansion requires diligent research, planning, and using good analytics and a research tool like SiteSeer."

McGlynn learned about SiteSeer from a trusted commercial real estate broker. "During our demo of SiteSeer, we liked everything that the team showed us, including the scorecards and hotspots and the options for data," he says. "The software is very user friendly, and we like the ability to incorporate cellular and other data to make sure we choose the best franchise locations possible. We felt the investment in SiteSeer was well worth it to select franchise locations with the most opportunity and identify specific market areas to target in our search."

SiteSeer's features and tools for franchise businesses will help Nifty Fifty's create an expansion plan that minimizes their risk and increases their chances of profitability, says Tom Kessler, Chief Product Officer for SiteSeer Technologies. "Nifty Fifty's has already proven that they have a popular restaurant concept, so we're excited to see how they use SiteSeer to replicate that success. By identifying locations with the company's ideal site characteristics and plenty of their target customers in the trade area—and creating balanced franchise territories as they sell new franchises—Nifty Fifty's will be able to grow smarter."

Learn more about Nifty Fifty's at https://www.niftyfiftys.com or find them on Instagram and Facebook.

