Nifty Package Co. Selected as the Official Gift Wrapping Supplier for the White House

"It is a complete honor to be selected to create custom gift wrapping for the White House!" said Hensley. "The First Lady's high-end style and one-of-a-kind look have inspired me for years, and now I have the immense pleasure of translating that into the packages to wow recipients from around the globe. This is the culmination of a meaningful personal journey that fills me with hope, excitement and a deep commitment to depict the finest qualities of our country, a commitment that I hope will make every American proud."

Hensley has made an art out of gift-giving. She founded Nifty Package Co. after losing her husband to cancer to create a heartfelt gifting business. She has inspired many and provided an outlet for her talents to spread joy while taking the gifting experience to the next level.

What began in 2015 as a heartfelt side-hustle following the loss of her husband to cancer has flourished into a full-time career for Hensley. At age 51, she launched Nifty Package Co. to combine her love for giving with her entrepreneurial spirit. Drawing on her dual master's degrees in business and counseling—and years of experience helping individuals cope with grief and addiction—Hensley built a business rooted in care, creativity and excellence that puts the passion for giving at the forefront.

Today, she curates gourmet gift baskets and provides luxury premium gift wrapping services to an elite roster of clients, from movie studios to celebrities and retailers, delivering exquisite presentations that reflect a brand, theme, home décor or personal desires.

For more information on Nifty Package Co., visit http://www.niftypackage.co.

About Nifty Package Co.:

Nifty Package Co. offers luxury gift baskets, corporate gifts, luxury gift wrapping and fulfillment, and #1 in mobile gift wrapping services. Founder Michelle Hensley's clientele includes names like Warner Bros., Discovery, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Meta, Van Cleef & Arpels, Mont Blanc, Hugo Boss, Versace and Coach, as well as numerous homes and companies. Recently, the company was awarded the prestigious contract as the Presidential Design and Supplier for Gift Wrapping at the White House.

