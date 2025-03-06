NiftyOne Unlocks Liquidity For Homeowners with Innovative Tokenized Real Estate Marketplace

NiftyOne is reshaping how people buy, sell, and invest in property. Whether you're a homeowner looking for fast, debt-free liquidity or an investor seeking high-yield, tradeable real estate assets, NiftyOne's marketplace is the future of real estate transactions. Post this

Unlocking Home Equity, Instantly

For homeowners, tapping into home equity has historically meant choosing between expensive home equity loans, complex reverse mortgages, or outright selling their property and relocating. NiftyOne eliminates these burdens by allowing homeowners to "coin" their property titles, tokenize up to 49% of their property, and sell fractional ownership to investors worldwide - all within a matter of days, not months.

No Loans, No Debt – Homeowners receive cash for their property equity without incurring monthly payments or interest.

Retain Ownership & Control – Even after selling fractional titles, homeowners maintain the right to live in and manage their properties.

Fast & Secure Transactions – The entire process is streamlined through blockchain-based smart contracts, ensuring security and transparency.

A Liquid, Tradeable Real Estate Market for Investors

Unlike traditional real estate investments, which are illiquid and require significant capital, NiftyOne's marketplace allows investors to purchase and trade fractional property titles as easily as stocks. This groundbreaking approach provides investors with:

High Liquidity – Property titles can be traded 24/7, allowing investors to enter and exit positions quickly.

Low Entry Barriers – Investors can diversify their portfolios by purchasing fractionalized property titles, starting at just $100 .

. Stable, Asset-Backed Investments – Unlike volatile stocks or cryptocurrency , NiftyOne's tokenized assets are backed by real-world residential properties, offering a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

The Future of Property Investment

NiftyOne's innovative platform is launching first in the UK, where the residential property market is valued at over £6 trillion with £3.3 trillion in untapped equity. The company has identified London as its initial market before expanding into the EU, the U.S, and beyond.

By bridging real estate and fintech, NiftyOne is capturing a slice of the $26 trillion global unmortgaged residential property market, with a target of reaching $520 billion in market share.

Exclusive Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, NiftyOne is raising $5 million from accredited investors to scale its operations, enhance technology, and accelerate user acquisition. Investment units start at $25,000 and entitle investors to a pro rata share of profits generated from tokenization fees, secondary market trading, and property exits.

Funds raised will be allocated as follows:

40% – Technology Development (app enhancements, blockchain security, liquidity tools)

40% – Marketing & Growth (targeted advertising, strategic partnerships, influencer collaborations)

20% – Operations & Compliance (legal structuring, regulatory engagement, staffing)

With a projected revenue of $15M within the first three years, NiftyOne presents a compelling opportunity for accredited investors seeking exposure to the rapidly growing Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization sector.

Join NiftyOne in Transforming the Real Estate Market

NiftyOne is reshaping how people buy, sell, and invest in property. Whether you're a homeowner looking for fast, debt-free liquidity or an investor seeking high-yield, tradeable real estate assets, NiftyOne's marketplace is the future of real estate transactions.

For more information or to participate in the investment round, please visit https://invest.niftyone.io/investors or contact our investor relations team at [email protected].

About NiftyOne

NiftyOne is a fintech-driven real estate platform that enables fast, secure, and liquid property transactions through blockchain technology. Founded by a team of seasoned financial, legal, and technology professionals, NiftyOne is the world's first Web3-powered property title marketplace, helping homeowners unlock equity while providing investors with a tradeable real estate asset class.

Media Contact

Reid Winthrop, NiftyOne, 1 949-297-6924, [email protected], https://www.niftyone.io/

SOURCE NiftyOne