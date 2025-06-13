Nigerian-Born Jazz Artist Francis ONAH Unveils Deeply Personal New Album "Still Standing"

Every track is a chapter of survival. Even when trust is broken and dreams are delayed—if you're still breathing, you're still standing. Post this

"This album is five years of healing, scars, and soul poured into sound," said ONAH. "Every track is a chapter of survival. Even when trust is broken and dreams are delayed—if you're still breathing, you're still standing."

With track titles like "Big Brown Lie," "Plenty Shades of Human," and "Man vs. Man," Still Standing tackles themes of fractured relationships, emotional endurance, and the raw complexity of the human condition. Other compositions like "Align with Nature" and "Fly Away" offer more meditative reprieves, bridging pain with a search for inner peace and freedom.

The full tracklist includes:

1. Align with Nature

2. Big Brown Lie

3. Good Times

4. Flex (Gara)

5. Fly Away

6. Plenty Shades of Human

7. Man vs. Man

8. Ika Eniyan

Each song serves as a stand-alone story, but together they form a cohesive narrative arc of transformation—anchored by ONAH's signature saxophone-driven melodies and layered percussive arrangements. The album's production, handled solely by the artist himself, incorporates traditional African instrumentation alongside modern electronic textures, building a sonically rich experience that refuses easy categorization.

Francis ONAH's work has previously earned international acclaim through performances with Femi Kuti & Positive Force, as well as his debut album Ogoja City. His commitment to fusing African heritage with jazz innovation has made him a distinctive voice in the global music scene. But with Still Standing, ONAH is not only offering music—he is sharing testimony.

"This isn't just a record," said ONAH. "It's a declaration. I'm still here. Still making art. Still pushing forward."

In support of the new album, ONAH will perform at several major festivals across Europe and the U.S. this summer, including Montreux Jazz Festival (July 14), JazzOpen Stuttgart (July 13), and Jazz in Marciac (July 21). Full tour dates and album updates are available at www.francisonah.com or through his official Linktree.

Still Standing is now available to stream, download, and share.

About Francis ONAH

Francis ONAH is a Nigerian-born jazz musician, composer, and producer known for blending traditional African sounds with contemporary jazz. A former member of Ayetoro Band and longtime collaborator with global Afrobeat icons, ONAH's music carries the weight of experience and the spirit of reinvention.

Media Contact

Fenji Productions, Kalabar Records, 1 1-800-770-5766, [email protected], https://fenjiproductions.com/index.html

SOURCE Francis ONAH