NIGHT CHILD Release Debut EP on Cassette and Streaming via Whats Left? Records

The rock/metal project by former members of Russian Girlfriends and Koffin Kats is out now on cassette via What's Left? Records and streaming on all platforms.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fans of heavy metal and hardcore punk have something to get excited about this fall as Night Child, a new band formed by former members of Russian Girlfriends and Koffin Kats, announces the release of their debut EP on September 3rd through What's Left? Records available to purchase here and streaming on SPOTIFY, Apple Music, and all other major streaming services.
Night Child brings a ferocious blend of death, thrash, and classic metal, performing with the relentless energy and raw spirit of hardcore punk. Their self-titled debut EP is a powerful introduction to the band's unique sound, featuring 6 tracks that showcase their diverse influences and uncompromising attitude.
The EP was produced and engineered by Ryan Bram at Homewrecker Studio, known for his work with prominent metal bands Gatecreeper and Spirit Adrift. Bram's expertise in capturing extreme metal elements played a crucial role in shaping Night Child's sound, melding the band's heavy influences with their rock and roll roots.
"Night Child is like a Tarantino movie. It's an homage to all of these great bands and styles that were formative for us, but I don't think it's derivative," says JR Willoughby, drummer. "For people who don't immediately hear the references and riffs, it still rocks. For people with a deep love of heavy music, they'll find a ton of nods to all the stuff we appreciate and pull from, but it's still an original sound."
The EP's lead single, "Back to the Nightlife," showcases the party metal element of the band, delivering high-octane riffs and anthemic choruses. In contrast, tracks like "The Rake" and "Deep End" depart from that vibe, delving into darker, more atmospheric territory with huge, haunting overtones that highlight the band's versatility.
Night Child's debut EP will be available on all major streaming platforms, as well as in physical formats through What's Left? Records. The band is also kicking the EP off with a release party Saturday September 7th at Sister in Albuquerque, promising a high-energy experience that will leave fans wanting more.
About Night Child: NIGHT CHILD is a Heavy Metal band based out of Albuquerque, NM. Comprised of local scene veterans including former members of international touring acts Koffin Kats and Russian Girlfriends, NIGHT CHILD formed as an homage to the best parts of Death, Thrash, and Classic Metal played in the spirit of punk rock.
For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, please contact:
Colin Dowell
Follow Night Child: NIGHT CHILD OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM
https://www.nightchildofficial.com/
Media Contact
Colin Dowell, Night Child, 1 5054537201, [email protected]
SOURCE Night Child
Share this article