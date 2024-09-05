NIGHT CHILD Release Debut EP on Cassette and Streaming via Whats Left? Records

Night Child is like a Tarantino movie. It's an homage to all of these great bands and styles that were formative for us, but I don't think it's derivative. For people who don't immediately hear the references and riffs, it still rocks. Post this

The EP was produced and engineered by Ryan Bram at Homewrecker Studio, known for his work with prominent metal bands Gatecreeper and Spirit Adrift. Bram's expertise in capturing extreme metal elements played a crucial role in shaping Night Child's sound, melding the band's heavy influences with their rock and roll roots.

"Night Child is like a Tarantino movie. It's an homage to all of these great bands and styles that were formative for us, but I don't think it's derivative," says JR Willoughby, drummer. "For people who don't immediately hear the references and riffs, it still rocks. For people with a deep love of heavy music, they'll find a ton of nods to all the stuff we appreciate and pull from, but it's still an original sound."

The EP's lead single, "Back to the Nightlife," showcases the party metal element of the band, delivering high-octane riffs and anthemic choruses. In contrast, tracks like "The Rake" and "Deep End" depart from that vibe, delving into darker, more atmospheric territory with huge, haunting overtones that highlight the band's versatility.

Night Child's debut EP will be available on all major streaming platforms, as well as in physical formats through What's Left? Records. The band is also kicking the EP off with a release party Saturday September 7th at Sister in Albuquerque, promising a high-energy experience that will leave fans wanting more.

About Night Child: NIGHT CHILD is a Heavy Metal band based out of Albuquerque, NM. Comprised of local scene veterans including former members of international touring acts Koffin Kats and Russian Girlfriends, NIGHT CHILD formed as an homage to the best parts of Death, Thrash, and Classic Metal played in the spirit of punk rock.

