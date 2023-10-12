Nightfall AI and Snyk Partner to Offer Developers AI-Powered Secrets Scanning

Nightfall AI's partnership with Snyk provides a comprehensive solution for some of the most pervasive threats that developers and SecOps teams face in the cloud—including, most notably, leaked secrets and credentials. Tweet this

"The code-to-cloud lifecycle presents several unique security challenges, especially around the area of leaked secrets. Legacy secret scanning solutions are riddled with false positives, and focus solely on code repositories instead of the broader aperture of tools that developers use on a daily basis," said Manoj Nair, Chief Product Officer of Snyk. "By partnering with Nightfall AI, we can now bring best-of-breed, AI-powered secrets scanning to Snyk customers and continue to deliver the most comprehensive developer security offering to the market."

As an AI-native cloud DLP solution with advanced secrets detection, Nightfall will amplify Snyk's security for developers across key SaaS apps and GenAI tools, including GitHub, Slack, and Jira. In addition to helping developers identify potential security threats earlier and more efficiently, this partnership will also help with remediating leaked secrets via Nightfall's advanced developer-centric remediation capabilities.

"Nightfall AI's partnership with Snyk provides a comprehensive solution for some of the most pervasive threats that developers and SecOps teams face in the cloud—including, most notably, leaked secrets and credentials," said Isaac Madan, Co-Founder and CEO of Nightfall. "We are thrilled to deliver joint secret scanning and code scanning capabilities to help developers stay secure as they innovate."

Together, Snyk and Nightfall have streamlined this vital component of software security. Snyk customers can leverage Nightfall's capabilities immediately beginning today, October 12th. Learn more about the partnership at www.nightfall.ai/snyk. For further information on the launch of Nightfall's partnership with Snyk, please reach out to Nightfall ([email protected]) or Snyk ([email protected]).

About Nightfall AI

Nightfall AI is the leader in AI-native data leak prevention for your SaaS and generative AI (GenAI) stack. Our industry-leading platform helps security teams to detect and protect sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), payment card information (PCI), secrets, and keys, wherever they are in the cloud. Our team has scaled rapidly to address data leakage and ensure compliance for a wide range of customers in highly regulated, consumer-facing industries like software, finance, healthcare, and beyond. Nightfall is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Venrock, WestBridge Capital, and Webb Investment Network, as well as a cadre of CEOs, professional athletes, and influencers. Learn more about Nightfall AI at www.nightfall.ai.

About Snyk

Snyk ensures companies are able to secure all the components of modern applications. We empower the world's developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings, and an overall improved security posture. Snyk's Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with developers' workflows and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 1,200 customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut, and Salesforce. Learn more about Snyk at www.snyk.io.

