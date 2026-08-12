NIH Awards AFG Construction Quality & Commissioning MATOC

AFG Group has been awarded a six-year IDIQ MATOC with a $400M ceiling to provide Construction Quality Management and Commissioning services for NIH research facilities in Maryland, North Carolina, and Montana.

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AFG Group, Inc. (AFG) has been awarded Construction Quality Management (CQM) and Commissioning (Cx) Services for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Office of Research Facilities (ORF). The award was made under a six-year Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) with a $400M program ceiling and supports the agency's ongoing construction program across its research campuses.

"This award expands AFG's federal portfolio in the most demanding sector of research construction. NIH sets the bar for technical complexity, and our team is ready to meet it on every task order." - Senior Vice President and HSI Division Director Marcos Miranda, CCM, LEED AP, cGMP.

The program encompasses the renovation, modernization, and new construction of NIH's most specialized facilities, including biomedical research laboratories, animal care and vivarium spaces, clinical and healthcare facilities, and central utility plants and mission-critical infrastructure. The majority of the work is anticipated at the NIH main campus in Bethesda, Maryland, with additional facilities in Maryland, North Carolina, and Montana. In these environments, where containment integrity and reliable system performance are essential, quality and reliability represent responsibilities that safeguard both the researchers and the science they conduct.

As the federal government's primary biomedical research agency, NIH comprises 27 Institutes and Centers whose work advances human health worldwide and maintains one of the most technically demanding research portfolios anywhere. AFG's selection for this program is a direct affirmation of the firm's proven ability to deliver quality management and commissioning services in the nation's most complex, mission-critical research environments, and of NIH's confidence in AFG to do so.

About AFG Group, Inc.

AFG Group, Inc. is a woman-owned firm providing multi-disciplined program, construction, and relocation management services nationwide. With nearly 30 years of experience, AFG supports healthcare facilities, laboratories, courthouses, educational institutions, and government buildings, helping owners navigate complex projects with confidence, clarity, and care.

For more information, visit www.afgcm.com.

Media Contact

Caitlin O'Connor, AFG Group, Inc, 1 7034350029, [email protected], www.afgcm.com

SOURCE AFG Group, Inc