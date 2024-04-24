Nike Boys Basketball Camp at Bethune-Cookman University Welcomes Head Coach Reggie Theus

"I am excited to begin our partnership with US Sports Camps and looking forward to hosting Nike Basketball Camps at Bethune-Cookman!" Said Theus. "This camp will be a great opportunity for kids in the community to improve their skills on the court, make new friends, and have a great time!" Post this

"I am excited to begin our partnership with US Sports Camps and looking forward to hosting Nike Basketball Camps at Bethune-Cookman!" Said Theus. "This camp will be a great opportunity for kids in the community to improve their skills on the court, make new friends, and have a great time!"

The Nike Boys Basketball Camp at Bethune-Cookman University features:

Expert Coaching: Campers will receive personalized instruction from Coach Theus and his experienced coaching staff, focusing on skill development, strategy, and teamwork. Top-Quality Facilities: Held on the campus of Bethune-Cookman University, campers will train in the Moore Gymnasium, home of the Wildcats men's and women's basketball teams Inspiration and Fun: In addition to skill development, campers will enjoy a fun-filled experience with Coach Theus, who will inspire and motivate them both on and off the court.

Open to boys of all skill levels, ages 7-15, the Nike Boys Basketball Camp at Bethune-Cookman University offers a fun experience filled with learning, growth, and camaraderie.

Registration for camp is now open. To secure a spot or learn more, visit Nike Basketball Camp at Bethune-Cookman University https://www.ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-basketball-camps-bethune-cookman-university or contact [email protected].

About US Sports Camps:

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

