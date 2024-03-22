Nike Girls Flag Football Mega Camp Arrives South Florida: Empowering Young Female Athletes

"Our mission at the Nike Girls Flag Football Mega Camp - South Florida is clear: to provide a platform where girls can showcase their athleticism, develop their skills, and build lasting confidence." Post this

We partnered with US and international club, high school, and collegiate coaches to offer this unique opportunity," said Director Jonas Jackson. "Our mission at the Nike Girls Flag Football Mega Camp - South Florida is clear: to provide a platform where girls can showcase their athleticism, develop their skills, and build lasting confidence." The camp is designed as a showcase for talented girls interested in getting on the radar of collegiate programs with women's flag football teams and organizations providing scholarships for girls' football. To date, Jackson has brought 21 partners on board who will participate in the camp and evaluate each athlete.

Campers will embark on a dynamic schedule including athlete vital verification and recording, group warm-ups, group stretches, athletic testing, positional skills evaluations, 1-on-1 sessions, and thrilling 5-on-5, 6-on-6, or 7-on-7 competitions. All metrics recorded during the camp will be made available to high school, college, and club coaches nationwide.

"We're proud to be part of the girls in sport initiative, striving to elevate girls' participation in sports and showcasing the transformative power of athletics in their lives," said Jacob Kingdon, Director of Football at USSC. "At US Sports Camps, we firmly believe that girls are the future of sports, and this camp is a testament to our commitment to their success."

In addition to top- tier coaching and invaluable training, campers will receive a Nike Football Camp T-Shirt, Flag Belt, Cinch Sack, Wristband, Sticker, and exciting prizes throughout the camp.

Join the Nike Girls Flag Football Mega Camp - South Florida today and be a part of an exciting journey of skill-building, empowerment, and camaraderie.

Registration is now open, and spaces are limited. To learn more and secure your spot, please visit: http://www.ussportscamps.com/nike/flag-football/girls-mega-camp-south-florida.

About US Sports Camps:

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. Since 1975, USSC has offered summer camps with the mission of shaping a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, dedicated to enriching, empowering, and inspiring kids through best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. As a leading advocate for girls in sports, USSC offers over 400 All Girls Camps nationwide, featuring women coaches and directors as role models, paving the way for girls to excel in athletics and beyond. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, and Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools.

