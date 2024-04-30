Nike Swim Camp Releases 2024 Summer Swim Camps Lineup With 50 Camp Offerings

In the summer of 2024, US Sports Camps are offering 50 competitive swim camp locations for boys and girls ages 8-18 across the country.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the summer of 2024, US Sports Camps are offering 50 competitive swim camp locations for boys and girls ages 8-18 across the country.

Nike Swim Camps offer outstanding coaching by motivated, energetic camp directors and staff whose sole mission is to take every step possible to stimulate your love for swimming in a positive and healthy environment.

"Nike Swim Camps provide campers the opportunity to train with some of the most respected coaches in the nation," says Paul Merrion, Vice President of US Sports Camps. "Our program directors provide an exceptional camp experience, enabling each swimmer to build confidence and improve their technique."

Our 2024 Nike Swim Camp locations include:

AZ- Northern Arizona University

CA - Pepperdine University

CA - San Diego State University

CA - San Jose State University

CA - Stanford University

CA - University of California, Berkeley

CA - University of California, Santa Cruz

CA - University of Southern California

CO - Adams State University

CO - Univ. of Colorado, Boulder

CT - Fairfield University

GA - Georgia Tech University

IL - Quincy University

IL - So. Illinois Univ., Carbondale

IN - Ball State University

IN - Manchester University

IN - Valparaiso University

KY - Transylvania University

MA - Mount Holyoke College

MA - Williston Northampton School

MD - Johns Hopkins University

MD - Salisbury University

MI - Hillsdale College

MN - Minnesota State University

NC - Wingate University

NC - UNC Asheville

ND - Hulbert Aquatic Center

NE - Nebraska Wesleyan University

NH - University of New Hampshire

NJ - The College of New Jersey

NY - Adelphi University

NY - Nazareth College

NY - Pace University

OH - Bowling Green State University

OH - Spire Academy

OK - University of Oklahoma

OR - Lewis and Clark College

OR - Oregon State University

PA - Carnegie Mellon University

PA - Franklin & Marshall College

PA - Saint Vincent College

SD - Augustana University

TX - Southern Methodist University

TX - University of Houston

TX - University of North Texas

UT - Westminster University

VT - Saint Michael's College

VT - University of Vermont

WA - Pacific Lutheran University

WA - Seattle University

WA - Whitman College

WI - Lawrence University

At each camp location, swimmers receive concentrated instruction on all four strokes along with starts and turns. Upon arrival, campers are placed in groups with other swimmers that have similar abilities and goals. Our camp staff does their best to accommodate your needs, taking into consideration your experience and desire to improve.

There is no deadline to register, and flexible payment plans are available. Team discounts are available at all locations.

Coaches, Parents, and Campers interested in the 2024 Nike Swim Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/swim or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

Media Contact

Katie Rocca, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, [email protected], www.ussportscamps.com

SOURCE US Sports Camps