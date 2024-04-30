Nike Swim Camp Releases 2024 Summer Swim Camps Lineup With 50 Camp Offerings

In the summer of 2024, US Sports Camps are offering 50 competitive swim camp locations for boys and girls ages 8-18 across the country.
Nike Swim Camps offer outstanding coaching by motivated, energetic camp directors and staff whose sole mission is to take every step possible to stimulate your love for swimming in a positive and healthy environment.
"Nike Swim Camps provide campers the opportunity to train with some of the most respected coaches in the nation," says Paul Merrion, Vice President of US Sports Camps. "Our program directors provide an exceptional camp experience, enabling each swimmer to build confidence and improve their technique."
Our 2024 Nike Swim Camp locations include:
AZ- Northern Arizona University
CA - Pepperdine University
CA - San Diego State University
CA - San Jose State University
CA - Stanford University
CA - University of California, Berkeley
CA - University of California, Santa Cruz
CA - University of Southern California
CO - Adams State University
CO - Univ. of Colorado, Boulder
CT - Fairfield University
GA - Georgia Tech University
IL - Quincy University
IL - So. Illinois Univ., Carbondale
IN - Ball State University
IN - Manchester University
IN - Valparaiso University
KY - Transylvania University
MA - Mount Holyoke College
MA - Williston Northampton School
MD - Johns Hopkins University
MD - Salisbury University
MI - Hillsdale College
MN - Minnesota State University
NC - Wingate University
NC - UNC Asheville
ND - Hulbert Aquatic Center
NE - Nebraska Wesleyan University
NH - University of New Hampshire
NJ - The College of New Jersey
NY - Adelphi University
NY - Nazareth College
NY - Pace University
OH - Bowling Green State University
OH - Spire Academy
OK - University of Oklahoma
OR - Lewis and Clark College
OR - Oregon State University
PA - Carnegie Mellon University
PA - Franklin & Marshall College
PA - Saint Vincent College
SD - Augustana University
TX - Southern Methodist University
TX - University of Houston
TX - University of North Texas
UT - Westminster University
VT - Saint Michael's College
VT - University of Vermont
WA - Pacific Lutheran University
WA - Seattle University
WA - Whitman College
WI - Lawrence University
At each camp location, swimmers receive concentrated instruction on all four strokes along with starts and turns. Upon arrival, campers are placed in groups with other swimmers that have similar abilities and goals. Our camp staff does their best to accommodate your needs, taking into consideration your experience and desire to improve.
There is no deadline to register, and flexible payment plans are available. Team discounts are available at all locations.
Coaches, Parents, and Campers interested in the 2024 Nike Swim Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/swim or call 1-800-645-3226.
About US Sports Camps
US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.
