NIKE VOLLEYBALL CAMP POWERED BY ATHLETES UNLIMITED PRO VOLLEYBALL: Elevating Volleyball and Girls' Sports Nationwide

This Nike Volleyball Camp Powered by Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball offers a dynamic and encouraging space for girls and boys, ages 10-15, to enhance their volleyball skills with AU Pro Volleyball programming, forge new friendships, and boost confidence for the upcoming season. In addition to the world-class coaching staff, campers will have the opportunity to engage with and learn from both current and former professional players across the Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball roster.

Registration is now open, but spaces are limited. For more information and to secure your spot, please visit: https://www.ussportscamps.com/volleyball/nike/nike-volleyball-camp-athletes-unlimited

About US Sports Camps:

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

About Athletes Unlimited:

Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023, Athletes Unlimited is a new model of pro sports, where athletes are decision-makers and individual players are champions of team sports. Athletes Unlimited owns and operates professional women's softball, lacrosse, volleyball and basketball leagues featuring world-class competition and fan experience, and stands out as an organization driven by the athletes that play in the leagues, with athlete representation on the company's board of directors, each league led by a Player Executive Committee, and players sharing in long-term profits of the company, all while being proactive in shaping policies supporting the mothers that play in the league. Athletes Unlimited is the first professional sports league to be organized as a Public Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit AUProSports.com.

