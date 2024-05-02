Nike Water Polo Camps Announces 2024 Summer Camps Lineup with 2 new sessions

US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, is excited to announce the addition of two new water polo camp locations for 2024. This year, water polo campers will register for camp sessions at The Cate School (CA) and Mercyhurst University (PA).

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, is excited to announce the addition of two new water polo camp locations for 2024. This year, water polo campers will register for camp sessions at The Cate School (CA) and Mercyhurst University (PA).

Unlike most water polo camps, Nike Water Polo Camps is a year-round camp operation, offering weekend clinics and full-week camps in the Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. Over 20 camps and clinics are conducted annually across the USA. Both day camp packages and overnight (at select locations) are available.

Nike Water Polo Summer 2024 locations include:

Berkeley, CA

Carpinteria, CA

San Diego, CA

Santa Clara, CA

Santa Cruz, CA

San Francisco, CA

Miami, FL

Boston, MA

Erie, PA

At each 2024 water polo camp location, players receive focused instruction on both fundamental and advanced techniques. Position-specific training is offered for drivers, shooters, goalies, and 2-meter offense and defense. Upon arrival, campers are placed in groups with other players who have similar abilities and goals. Our camp staff does their best to accommodate your needs, considering your experience and desire to improve.

Coaches, Parents, and Campers interested in the 2024 Nike Water Polo Camps can visit https://www.ussportscamps.com/waterpolo or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

Media Contact

Katie Rocca, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, [email protected], www.ussportscamps.com

SOURCE US Sports Camps