Nikki Butts Joins BlastX Consulting as Vice President of Strategic Advisory

"Nikki brings the right combination of experience, perspective, and cultural alignment for where our clients are today," said Brian McIntosh, Chief Consulting Officer at BlastX Consulting. "They're asking for partners who can move quickly from strategy to execution and deliver outcomes tied to real business impact. Nikki has spent her career doing exactly that, with calm leadership and a clear focus on results."

Nikki brings more than a decade of experience leading advisory teams at large consulting firms, advising Fortune 500 organizations, and working directly with executive leadership. Her approach to strategic advisory centers on practical application, ensuring that technology investments support business goals and deliver meaningful, human-centered experiences at scale.

"I was drawn to BlastX Consulting because of its agility and its focus on realizing value across the full digital customer experience landscape," said Nikki Butts. "This role allows me to lead strategic initiatives that are grounded in data-driven experience design and MarTech execution, not abstract theory. Clients need partners who can help them scale personalization without losing what makes their experiences feel intentional and relevant."

Nikki and her Strategic Consulting team will focus on solving targeted client challenges tied to clear impact metrics. They will work closely with our cadre of senior consultants across CX data, insights, and the MarTech sphere to deliver advisory services that drive immediate and sustained value across digital strategy, data analytics, AI, and automation.

BlastX Consulting helps enterprise brands get more from their customer experience investments. We combine data, technology, and strategy to guide clients toward measurable, lasting impact. From smarter analytics to more connected journeys, our consultants work as true partners, turning insight into action and experience into long-term value. Learn more at www.blastx.com.

Chris Bethell, BlastX Consulting, 1 (408) 313-8963, [email protected]

