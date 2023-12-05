Nikki Cornfield releases 'The Soul's Compass: A Traveller's Way Home'

New memoir shares the author's journey of awakening the internal navigation available to us all

PERTH, Australia, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What if we embraced our soul's purpose and pursued the guidance of our internal compass? Could following this inner needle direct us to exactly what we truly require?"

In "The Soul's Compass: A Traveller's Way Home" (published by Balboa Press AU), Nikki Cornfield unfolds her odyssey as both a traveler and a seeker, tracing the subtle but palpable guidance and a profound awareness propelling her towards a mysterious quest. It was through the impetus to pen this book that the grand tapestry of her pursuit became clear. Navigating her inner "map," she discerned clues, encountered signposts, and received guidance, ultimately leading her to the concealed treasure chest within.

"It is a true life story, raw, real and honest account of following my own internal navigation system and this will be intriguing to readers who want to live their life in an empowered self-guided way," Cornfield states.

She adds, "My hope is for my readers not only to passively consume the content but to actively engage with it on a personal and transformative level, ultimately leading them toward a more adventurous, purposeful, and self-directed life."

"The Soul's Compass: A Traveller's Way Home"

By Nikki Cornfield

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 284 pages | ISBN 9781982297862

E-Book | 284 pages | ISBN 9781982297879

About the Author

As a free spirited and adventurous child, Nikki Cornfield was naturally curious and inquisitive. Determined to get paid to see the world, she followed her dream of a glamourous life in the skies. Following an unexpected illness in her mid-20s, she shunned traditional medical advice and turned to her own healing in nature. Studying various holistic practices, she instigated her own healing journey which took her around the globe. She now lives with her family in Perth, Australia, and helps others find their own True North, their own inner healing and ultimately peace, health and fulfilment in all areas of their life. She is passionate about developing her mediumship and spiritual healing gifts, and offers one on one individual soul guidance readings with the option of tarot and oracle cards. Through her writing, she hopes to continue bringing inspiration and healing to the world.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au or call 1-800-844-925.

