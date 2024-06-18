Nikki Hendrix Wins Best Use of Social Media in the Travel Industry at TravelAge West Trendsetter Awards

Social media has been a game-changer for our Travel Agency Post this

Nikki has become a leader in the travel community, consistently giving back and supporting others. Under her leadership, Favorite Grampy Travels has won several Best of Awards in the past few years. Despite being in business for only five short years, Nikki has achieved remarkable success. Last year, she started FG Luxury Travel, which caters to a discerning clientele, further showcasing her adaptability and vision in the travel industry.

"Being selected from thousands of travel agents to receive the Best Use of Social Media award is an incredible honor and reflects our commitment to authentic engagement and making a positive impact on our client's lives," said Nikki Hendrix. "Social media has been a game-changer for our Travel Agency, allowing us to reach and inspire travelers, making their dreams a reality. This recognition underscores our efforts and the meaningful connections I and my entire team have built with our community."

In addition to being honored at the WAVE Awards Gala, Nikki participated in on-site podcast recordings for "Humans in the Hot Seat," a spinoff of TravelAge West's Humans of Travel podcast, hosted by Emma Weissmann, Managing Editor of TravelAge West.

Entries for the Trendsetter Awards are reviewed and voted on by TravelAge West's sponsors and editorial staff. Suppliers of travel sponsor the awards to support the travel agent community and honor those making significant strides in the industry.

About Favorite Grampy Travels: Favorite Grampy Travels, founded by Nikki Hendrix, is dedicated to creating magical memories for families and friends. Specializing in Disney destinations, Universal Studios, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and more, Favorite Grampy Travels offers seamless, stress-free travel experiences. Facebook Groups include Universal Studios Friends & Family - Tips and Tricks, Genie, Genie+ and Lightning Lane Tips & Tricks, and more. For more information, visit Favorite Grampy Travels.

About FG Luxury Travel: FG Luxury Travel specializes in crafting unique, high-end travel experiences. With a focus on personalized service, FG Luxury Travel ensures each journey is tailored to the client's dreams and desires, whether it's a serene escape or an exciting adventure. For more information, visit FG Luxury Travel.

About TravelAge West: TravelAge West is an award-winning print magazine and website that has been serving the travel industry for 55 years as a leading source of travel industry news and product information. TravelAge West provides modern travel advisors with essential tools to enhance their businesses, including industry research, professional development, immersive storytelling, and first-person reviews.

Media Contact

Nikki Hendrix, Favorite Grampy Travels, 1 866-846-3141, [email protected], https://FavoriteGrampyTravels.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Favorite Grampy Travels