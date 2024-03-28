Nikki Lewis Simon Speaks at Nareit REITwise: 2024 Law, Accounting & Finance Conference

Greenberg Traurig Senior Vice President, Shareholder, and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Officer Nikki Lewis Simon was a panelist during the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) REITwise: 2024 Law, Accounting & Finance Conference in Florida.

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig Senior Vice President, Shareholder, and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Officer Nikki Lewis Simon was a panelist during the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) REITwise: 2024 Law, Accounting & Finance Conference in Florida.

Simon spoke during a general session panel titled "Implications of SCOTUS Harvard/UNC Decisions on Corporate Policies & DEI Programs." Panelists covered an overview of the decisions and compliance guidance; EEOC response and follow-on litigations in the corporate arena; considerations for hiring, employee resource groups, internal and external programs targeting underrepresented employees; and the impact on corporate foundations and social justice grants. American Tower Corporate Executive Vice President Chief Accounting Officer and General Counsel & Secretary Ruth Dowling led the panel.

Simon, resident in the firm's Miami office, designs and guides strategic initiatives and programs to deepen firmwide diversity and inclusion efforts that further enrich client engagements and community investments. Her role is indicative of, and integral to, Greenberg Traurig's core values of collaboration and inclusion – principles that inform the firm's operations and legal business in meaningful, positive ways. Prior to assuming primary responsibilities on the business side of the firm, Simon has represented her cross-industry clients' business objectives by protecting their capital – human, intellectual, and financial – against claims of wrongdoing in complex commercial and class action litigation. Given her experience, Simon is also an active member of Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice's team of diverse lawyers who concentrate in strategic DEI and employment counseling.

Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Group unites the transactional and regulatory experience from the global law firm's recognized Corporate & Securities, Real Estate, and Tax practices to provide clients with a multidisciplinary legal team. Nareit is a trade association that represents the interests of real estate investment trusts and other public companies that deal with the U.S. real estate market.

Other Greenberg Traurig attorneys participating in the conference included Shareholders Yuta N. Delarck, Bennett I. Deutsch, Timothy W. Donovan, Joseph A. Herz, Sanford C. Presant, and Carl J. Riley. Greenberg Traurig was a sponsor of the conference held March 19-21.

