Nikki Porcher Launches Statewide "Every County Counts" Initiative as Part of Her Campaign for Georgia Labor Commissioner

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veteran, educator, and award-winning nonprofit founder Nikki Porcher today announced the launch of Every County Counts, a groundbreaking 159-county engagement initiative that marks a major milestone in her campaign for Georgia Labor Commissioner.
Georgia is one of only four states in the nation where voters elect their Labor Commissioner, giving Georgians a rare and powerful say in how labor systems, unemployment programs, and workforce development are shaped. Porcher's campaign is built on a simple but transformative belief: Every one of Georgia's 159 counties deserves access to opportunity, support, and a fair shot at economic stability.
Every County Counts expands Porcher's ongoing listening tour, which includes workers, small business owners, parents, chambers of commerce, rural and urban leaders, veterans, and community organizations across the state.
"Everywhere we go, whether it's a small town in South Georgia or a neighborhood in Metro Atlanta, people are saying the same thing: 'Don't forget about our county.' Too many communities feel invisible in statewide decisions," said Porcher. "Georgia is 159 counties strong. Every County Counts is our commitment to showing people that their voices matter and their needs belong at the center of our labor system."
A Vision to Modernize Georgia's Workforce Systems
As Georgia's Next Labor Commissioner, Porcher plans to lead a full modernization of Georgia's labor systems centered on accessibility, transparency, and the needs of real people. Her campaign priorities include:
- Upgrading Georgia's outdated unemployment and labor systems
- Expanding workforce development and training in rural, growing, and underserved counties
- Recognizing affordable, stable child care as a workforce essential
- Strengthening workplace safety and labor protections
- Supporting small businesses, entrepreneurs, and job creators across every county
Porcher's focus on child care reflects her belief that Georgia's workforce challenges cannot be solved without addressing the needs of working families. "You can't build a strong workforce if parents can't get reliable child care. Child care IS economic policy," she said.
Supporters Can "Claim Their County" in a Statewide Map
As part of the Every County Counts initiative, supporters can "claim their county" with a symbolic $159 contribution, representing Georgia's 159 counties. Each contribution adds that county to a live public map on the campaign website, showcasing visible support across rural, suburban, and urban communities alike.
Out-of-state supporters, including Georgians living elsewhere or people with family roots in the state, are also encouraged to adopt a county.
Statewide Virtual Kickoff — Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 7 PM ET
The campaign will host a virtual statewide kickoff on Thursday, December 4, at 7 PM ET, where Porcher will share her vision for Georgia's workforce, highlight early stories from her listening tour, and outline what Every County Counts means for families, workers, and small businesses.
The event is free and open to the public with an RSVP.
About Nikki Porcher
Nikki Porcher is a U.S. Air Force veteran, former public school teacher, and founder of Buy From A Black Woman, a national nonprofit that supports Black women business owners. Her work has generated more than $6.2 million in documented economic impact and earned multiple Stevie Awards, including Woman of the Year Government or Nonprofit, Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion, Social Activist of the Year, and Event of the Year.
She is running for Georgia Labor Commissioner to modernize the state's labor systems and ensure every worker in every county has access to opportunity, stability, and support. Her campaign is rooted in one guiding belief: strong jobs build strong communities.
Nikki Porcher is building a Georgia where work works for everyone.
