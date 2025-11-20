Nikki Porcher Launches Statewide "Every County Counts" Initiative as Part of Her Campaign for Georgia Labor Commissioner

"Every County Counts is our commitment to building a Georgia where work WORKS for everyone." — Nikki Porcher Post this

Every County Counts expands Porcher's ongoing listening tour, which includes workers, small business owners, parents, chambers of commerce, rural and urban leaders, veterans, and community organizations across the state.

"Everywhere we go, whether it's a small town in South Georgia or a neighborhood in Metro Atlanta, people are saying the same thing: 'Don't forget about our county.' Too many communities feel invisible in statewide decisions," said Porcher. "Georgia is 159 counties strong. Every County Counts is our commitment to showing people that their voices matter and their needs belong at the center of our labor system."

A Vision to Modernize Georgia's Workforce Systems

As Georgia's Next Labor Commissioner, Porcher plans to lead a full modernization of Georgia's labor systems centered on accessibility, transparency, and the needs of real people. Her campaign priorities include:

Upgrading Georgia's outdated unemployment and labor systems

Expanding workforce development and training in rural, growing, and underserved counties

Recognizing affordable, stable child care as a workforce essential

Strengthening workplace safety and labor protections

Supporting small businesses, entrepreneurs, and job creators across every county

Porcher's focus on child care reflects her belief that Georgia's workforce challenges cannot be solved without addressing the needs of working families. "You can't build a strong workforce if parents can't get reliable child care. Child care IS economic policy," she said.

Supporters Can "Claim Their County" in a Statewide Map

As part of the Every County Counts initiative, supporters can "claim their county" with a symbolic $159 contribution, representing Georgia's 159 counties. Each contribution adds that county to a live public map on the campaign website, showcasing visible support across rural, suburban, and urban communities alike.

Out-of-state supporters, including Georgians living elsewhere or people with family roots in the state, are also encouraged to adopt a county.

Statewide Virtual Kickoff — Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 7 PM ET

The campaign will host a virtual statewide kickoff on Thursday, December 4, at 7 PM ET, where Porcher will share her vision for Georgia's workforce, highlight early stories from her listening tour, and outline what Every County Counts means for families, workers, and small businesses.

The event is free and open to the public with an RSVP.

About Nikki Porcher

Nikki Porcher is a U.S. Air Force veteran, former public school teacher, and founder of Buy From A Black Woman, a national nonprofit that supports Black women business owners. Her work has generated more than $6.2 million in documented economic impact and earned multiple Stevie Awards, including Woman of the Year Government or Nonprofit, Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion, Social Activist of the Year, and Event of the Year.

She is running for Georgia Labor Commissioner to modernize the state's labor systems and ensure every worker in every county has access to opportunity, stability, and support. Her campaign is rooted in one guiding belief: strong jobs build strong communities.

Nikki Porcher is building a Georgia where work works for everyone.

Media Contact

Nantale Muwonge, Porcher For Georgia, 1 4049197894, [email protected], VotePorcher4GA.com

SOURCE Porcher For Georgia