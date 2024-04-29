Nikki Porcher Recognized As 2024 Thought Leader of The Year

The American Business Awards® honors Buy From A Black Woman founder Nikki Porcher with Silver Stevie® award for thought leadership in the nonprofit industry.

ATLANTA, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From A Black Woman, has been honored with the prestigious title of "Thought Leader of The Year" by the American Business Awards®. Out of more than 3,700 nominations, a panel of professionals from around the world selected Nikki for a Silver Stevie® Award in the Thought Leader of The Year category.

According to a judge's statement, "Nikki Porcher's impact on the entrepreneurial landscape is nothing short of extraordinary. [Her] leadership at Buy From A Black Woman has not only established the highest-ranking online directory of Black Women-Owned Brands globally, but has also driven a remarkable $2.7 Million in revenue for Black Women Business Owners over the past year. The [organization's] expansion into Canada, partnerships with major brands such as H&M, PayPal, and Masterclass, along with the creation of a thriving online community of over 220,000 supporters, speaks volumes about her strategic vision and organizational prowess. Her thought leadership achievements, from becoming a trusted advocate for Black Women to developing a podcast and sharing insights through various mediums, highlight her commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem for Black women business owners.

The innovative programs, such as the Inspire Tour and the Black Woman Accelerator Program, demonstrate her dedication to breaking down barriers and creating opportunities on both local and international scales. Nikki's efforts in creating a groundbreaking research initiative, awards program, and online directory not only revolutionize the ecommerce industry but also contribute significantly to addressing systemic inequalities, promoting economic empowerment, and advocating for diversity and inclusion. Her influence extends beyond traditional boundaries, shaping policies, practices, and inspiring audiences on major stages from the Hope Global Forum to SXSW. In summary, Nikki Porcher's leadership at Buy From A Black Woman is truly transformative, breaking down barriers, creating opportunities, and inspiring positive change in the entrepreneurial landscape. She is undoubtedly deserving of accolades for her outstanding contributions."

"I am deeply honored to receive the title of Thought Leader of The Year from the American Business Awards. Especially because this award also recognizes the collective efforts of the entire Buy From A Black Woman community. Together, we are reshaping the narrative around Black entrepreneurship and fostering a more equitable and inclusive economy," says Nikki Porcher.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. The awards features organizations of all sizes, in virtually every industry and across a wide variety of categories.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth. Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements," says Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.

In addition to being the founder of the 2023 Gold Stevie® Award's Organization of The Year

Buy From A Black Woman, Nikki is also a sought-after Business Consultant, DEI Trainer and Speaker. She's been invited to speak at events such as Black Enterprise's Women of Power Summit, and she's led a series of panels for The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans. She's made it her mission to empower, educate and inspire Black Women Business Owners; and to raise awareness for the need to support and #BuyFromABlackWoman.

For more information about Nikki Porcher and Buy From A Black Woman, visit BuyFromABlackWoman.org.

About Buy From A Black Woman

Buy From A Black Woman ensures that Black Women have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Through educational programs, an online directory, and financial support, this trusted resource for Black Women in business across the country and around the globe is quickly becoming the largest community of Black Women Business Owners.

Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman is a 501(c)3 that empowers, educates, and inspires Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.

