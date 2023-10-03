Nikolas Ritschel Foundation (Nik's Wish) Founder Kelli Ritschel Boehle Named CNN Hero

"To be named a CNN Hero is deeply humbling and an honor. I know my son Nik is cheering me on, and I know that I am doing exactly what I need to be doing on this Earth right now – to help young adults live out their dreams while they fight for their lives." Tweet this

"To be named a CNN Hero is deeply humbling and an honor. I know my son Nik is cheering me on, and I know that I am doing exactly what I need to be doing on this Earth right now – to help young adults live out their dreams while they fight for their lives," said Nik's Wish Founder Kelli Ritschel Boehle. "Our volunteers are also the heroes here, working hard day-in and day-out to find funding and organize wishes. And our wishers are our inspiration. They are the reason we are receiving this award. They are the true heroes."

Wishes range from new laptops, tickets to concerts and sporting events, fun and adventurous vacations, meeting celebrities and more, to last wishes of visiting loved ones to spend what precious time remains with them. The young adults who receive wishes should be starting out on their life's adventures, by attending university, learning a trade, moving into their own place, but instead they are fighting for their lives. Some wishes celebrate the completion of treatment while some are for taking a needed break from treatment to rejuvenate for the continued fight.

Recent wisher Jordan Morrow, 19, went to a Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles, thanks to Kelli and Nik's Wish. The concert exceeded her expectations. "Going to the concert, I think it's something to get me through whatever comes my way," said Jordan. "And I'm thankful for Nik's Wish for that."

To learn about Nik's Wish, read testimonials, see the team of volunteers, find out how you can help and more, visit www.nikswish.org. Watch the recent CNN Heros segment at Inspired by her son's cancer battle, this CNN Hero is granting wishes for young adults fighting for their lives | CNN. Donate to help at Fundraiser by Kelli Ritschel Boehle : Kelli Ritschel Boehle, Nik's Wish (gofundme.com).

About Nik's Wish

Nik's Wish has delivered over 315 wishes in 38 States and is supported 100% through volunteers, which allows the organization to help as many families as possible. The foundation was formed in honor of Nikolas Ritschel, Kelli's son. Nik was diagnosed with cancer just before his 18th birthday and was granted a wish from Make-A-Wish Foundation. This wish meant the world to Nik. It gave him hope and happiness in a time of struggle and pain. When Nik discovered that kids over 17 do not qualify, he wanted to help. The night before cancer took his life in 2012, Nik asked his mother to help them have a wish, too. Nik's Wish carves out a joyful time to laugh, love and be together - and to forget about cancer for a while. To learn about Nik's Wish, read testimonials, see the team of volunteers, find out how you can help and more, visit www.NiksWish.org.

