Nikolas Runge Named as Chief Technology Officer at InCharge Energy

"Nikolas' vision for scaling EV charging technology is fundamental to driving EV adoption among fleets in the North American market. His passion for working with people and building teams in clean energy and his practical experience make him an invaluable leader to our team." Post this

Based in InCharge's Virginia-based Engineering Testing & Fulfillment Center, Runge's accomplishments include successfully scaling the Engineering and Product teams to support the rollout of more than 4,300 EV chargers in 2023. He has helped drive the technological development and launch of several innovative fleet charging solutions, including three Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) chargers and the Dual ICE-80A Level 2 charger in 2023, plus the ICE-600kW and ICE-480kW split systems announced at ACT Expo last month.

Runge explained what fleets can expect from InCharge Energy going forward, stating that "As EV charging technology leaps forward with the rise of V2X, AI and machine learning, and ever deeper integrations with telematics and energy providers, InCharge is focused on continually tightening its hardware and software development cycles to iteratively respond to evolving market needs with high-uptime and reliable charging solutions."

Runge's 12 years of prior experience in electric mobility - with technology consultancy P3, charging solution provider innogy eMobility, and EV charging systems (EVSE) manufacturer BTC Power - make him well-suited for this role. Raised in a trucking family, Nikolas' earliest working experience involved driving commercial trucks and operating a fleet of semis in northwestern Germany. His hands-on knowledge of vehicle mechanics and logistics has been instrumental in shaping his vision for the future of EV charging technology for commercial fleets.

Cameron Funk, CEO of InCharge Energy, expressed his continued confidence in Runge's leadership: "Nikolas and I have spent many years together creating industry-first products. Under Nikolas' guidance, our Engineering and Product teams will continue to lead the industry by providing first-class EV charging solutions."

Terry O'Day, COO of InCharge Energy, added: "Nikolas' vision for scaling EV charging technology is fundamental to driving EV adoption among fleets in the North American market. His passion for working with people and building teams in clean energy and his practical experience make him an invaluable leader to our team."

InCharge Energy remains committed to advancing fleets of all kinds – including commercial, automotive, school, public and nonprofit agencies and more – into a sustainable future, and Nikolas Runge's appointment as CTO reinforces the company's laser-focused commitment to innovation, reliability, and sustainability.

About InCharge Energy

InCharge Energy is simplifying and accelerating commercial fleet electrification in North America. The vertically integrated company's reliable and scalable turnkey solutions for EV infrastructure equip North America-based businesses, auto manufacturers and dealerships, school districts, and public agencies with everything they need to seamlessly electrify their fleets and optimize daily operations. The company's wide range of dependable and robustly tested EV charging hardware is complemented by innovative offerings that are unique to InCharge, including its open API and scalable InControl™ charge management software, with user-friendly tools to optimize vehicle uptime, mitigate demand charges, and reduce charging-related energy costs while simplifying charging operations. Charging as a Service provides worry-free charging at a predictable, lower monthly cost, and the company's grants and funding experts help organizations optimize their electrification spend. InCharge's in-house team of service technicians, strategically located across the continent, provide the company's customers with the rapid response and issue resolution, plus efficient lighting, and other services.

Headquartered in the world's first zero-emissions delivery zone in Santa Monica, Calif., with investment backing from ABB E-Mobility, InCharge Energy has locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Michigan, Virginia, and Quebec, Canada. InCharge was recognized by Fast Company in 2024 as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for Transportation and named Best in Biz Awards 2024 FAST Company Innovation award, 2023 Silver winner in Company of the Year, B2B category. Cameron Funk, CEO of InCharge, was recently named an Ernst & Young (EY) 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist. More information about InCharge Energy and its services can be found at www.inchargeus.com. Follow InCharge on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jennifer Reed, InCharge Energy, 1 8058505493, [email protected], www.inchargeus.com

SOURCE InCharge Energy