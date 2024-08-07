NIL Era Navigation: Attorney Dorna Taylor Unveils Winning Strategies in Athlete Licensing Deals

By understanding the nuances of NIL regulations and the strategies for negotiating licensing deals, legal professionals can significantly impact their clients' success." -Dorna Taylor, Attorney Post this

Key Topics to be Explored:

Grasping NIL regulations and their implications for athletes and legal practice.

Harnessing social media and brand partnerships for impactful licensing deals.

Long-term legal safeguards in licensing agreements to protect athletes' interests.

Practical strategies for negotiating and drafting contracts in the NIL era.

"Licensing deals can be a game-changer for athletes at every stage of their careers," said Attorney Dorna Taylor. "We're working hard on this CLE to share little-known insights that will equip legal professionals with the tools they need to negotiate successfully on behalf of their clients. It's a rapidly changing field that can be lucrative for all parties if navigated and managed correctly."

This webinar will equip attendees with a comprehensive grasp of the prevailing NIL regulations and hands-on guidance to maneuver through this intricate legal terrain. Legal practitioners stand to gain a wealth of insights into the freshest trends and tactics in sports law, amplifying their capacity to advocate for their clients with efficacy and feel knowledgeable and informed.

Who Should Attend:

Attorneys specializing in sports law and contract law.

Legal professionals involved in representing athletes.

General counsel for sports organizations and teams.

Agents and representatives of collegiate and professional athletes.

Anyone interested in continuing legal education in the NIL era.

Attendees will benefit from Attorney Dorna Taylor's expertise. She has extensive experience in sports law and a deep understanding of the NIL landscape. Her insights and practical advice will be invaluable for legal professionals looking to excel in this area.

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit https://nbi-sems.com/products/99503 to reserve a seat.

Media interested in coverage or attending can contact Shay Brown at [email protected].

