Nilfisk Returns to ISSA to Showcase Its Latest Floor Cleaning Technologies

Nilfisk has long supported ISSA and the growth of the commercial cleaning industry. We look forward to meeting ISSA attendees to provide hands-on floor cleaning demonstrations and to hear directly from industry professionals about innovations they need to maximize performance and efficiency.

At the event, Malene Thiele, Nilfisk's Global Director, ESG & Sustainability, will speak on how the professional cleaning industry can work to identify, disclose and address Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions. Her presentation, Scope 3 is here, and we need to talk, will be held Tuesday, November 14, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Sustainability Hub - Booth 1246 (https://issashowplanner.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=1207).

In addition, Nilfisk will introduce the next-generation SC50 autonomous floor scrubber with an improved interface that enables cutting-edge cleaning with user-friendly operation. Now, programming a cleaning path is easier than ever before. When powered by Nilfisk's lithium-ion battery, the SC50 autonomous floor scrubber delivers the longest autonomous runtime in the industry for greater productivity and return on investment.

At ISSA, Nilfisk will also demonstrate:

Floor Cleaners

SC4000 ride-on floor scrubbers that maneuver easily in narrow spaces and through standard-sized commercial doorways. All command functions are integrated into the steering wheel—enabling quick access for seamless, on-the-go adjustments.





SC5000 compact lithium-ion-battery-powered, quiet walk-behind floor scrubber designed to improve productivity and increase run times. Users can charge the machine whenever they want, instead of having to wait until the battery drains and stopping for a time-consuming full charge.





SC370 high-efficiency, versatile, compact walk-behind scrubber for a variety of cleaning tasks. Silent mode enables inconspicuous cleaning anytime, even in high-traffic areas.

Industrial Vacuums

VHB 436 lithium-ion-battery-powered industrial vacuum that delivers top-tier performance and filtration capabilities and is ideal for use in high-traffic environments.





ATTIX dust extractor series of vacuums with an innovative filtration system and robust design with powerful suction, sealed dust system and automatic filter cleaning for a safe and reliable cleaning solution.

High-Pressure Washer

Eagle Series Direct Drive, E4040HA-20, high-power washer with ergonomic design and vibration reduction systems to keep the unit in place during operation.

At Nilfisk booth 4028, attendees can participate in interactive stations and games for a chance to win a Yeti cooler. For a complete overview of Nilfisk equipment for the industrial cleaning industry, visit ISSA booth 4028 and Nilfisk's ISSA information page (https://www.nilfisk.com/en-us%2Fpages%2Fissa-show/).

About Nilfisk

Since 1906, Nilfisk has been on a mission of producing and selling professional cleaning products of the highest quality worldwide. Today, Nilfisk offers an extensive range of premium cleaning products and is a trusted aftermarket service provider to the professional market and consumer products. We are a global company, operating in over 40 countries, with 4,700 employees, and our products are sold in more than 100 countries. Sustainability is embedded as a key pillar in everything we do. We are committed to decarbonize our business across scope 1, 2 and 3 to lead the industry with sustainable cleaning products. For more information, visit https://www.nilfisk.com/en-us/.

