Nimble Solutions Select One Mnet Health as Their Preferred Partner for Bad Debt Collections

One Mnet Health have differentiated themselves and their services from typical collection agencies in that they show a deep understanding of the patient's situation combined with a genuine desire to help them resolve their balance.

"We understand the financial situation that many Americans are in and take that into account whenever we speak with patients about their past-due balances," says James Ryan, CRO of One Mnet Health. "Our goal is to help patients reach a resolution and make a payment, which is why our live US-based agents, also known as Patient Financial Advocates, are specially trained to show empathy and compassion to the individuals they are communicating with."

One Mnet Health has developed a consistent reputation for handling delicate conversations in a way that boosts patient satisfaction and minimizes complaints to the surgeons, ultimately strengthening the relationship between a patient and their center.

Because One Mnet Health has multiple call centers that are open beyond the typical 9-5 working hours, patients can easily reach an agent from 8am-8pm and on weekends if they have a question, or if they are calling to make a payment. This also gives One Mnet Health's agents a wider window for reaching out to patients at a time that they find convenient, which aids in more patients being helped.

This partnership will help facilitate greater cohesion and communication between nimble's insurance and initial patient billing processes with the bad debt collections process performed by One Mnet Health. Aligning these processes will enable a unified approach to managing patient accounts from the initial billing stage through bad debt recovery.

As a result, providers can expect improved cash flow, reduced operational costs, and greater transparency, ultimately delivering a better patient experience and a stronger financial position for the organizations involved.

"We have great confidence in One Mnet Health as our preferred vendor for bad debt collections. We believe that this partnership will add substantial value for the 1,100+ surgical organizations nationwide that rely on us to accelerate growth and achieve powerful financial results," says Kelley Blair, CEO of nimble.

"We are very excited and honored to partner with nimble as their preferred bad debt collections vendor and to work together to drive growth and deliver strong financial outcomes," added James Ryan, CRO of One Mnet Health.

About One Mnet Health

One Mnet Health equips healthcare providers with the solutions and services needed to deliver quality patient care and maximize financial outcomes. Leveraging our intelligent, data-driven services and insights will increase your revenue, improve operational efficiency, reduce staff burden, and provide patients with a personalized experience that fosters greater satisfaction and engagement. For more information, visit https://onemnethealth.com.

About nimble

nimble solutions is a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), surgical clinics, surgical hospitals, and anesthesia groups. Our tech-enabled solutions allow surgical organizations to streamline their revenue cycle processes, reduce administrative burden, and improve financial outcomes. Join more than 1,100 surgical organizations who trust nimble solutions and its advisors to bring deep insights and actionable intelligence to maximize their revenue cycle. For more information visit https://nimblercm.com.

