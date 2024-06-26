Nimble Unveils New Apple-Exclusive USB-C Charging Collection

"Our intent is to create thoughtful products that people love, with a focus on impact-positive outcomes." Post this

The Products

PowerKnit FLEX 3-Pack ($59.95) - Designed for maximum flexibility, this trio of USB-C to USB-C cables comes in multiple lengths with up to 240W charge speeds and USB 2 transfer rates. Includes a 1M , 2M , and 3M cable.

- Designed for maximum flexibility, this trio of USB-C to USB-C cables comes in multiple lengths with up to 240W charge speeds and USB 2 transfer rates. Includes a , , and cable. PowerKnit FLEX ($19.95) - Soft, yet resilient. This 2.4-foot USB-A to USB-C cable offers up to 15W charging and is paired with a compact Cable Organizer that attaches to any dashboard or desk to help keep your space tidy, and cable secure.

- Soft, yet resilient. This 2.4-foot USB-A to USB-C cable offers up to 15W charging and is paired with a compact Cable Organizer that attaches to any dashboard or desk to help keep your space tidy, and cable secure. CHAMP Portable Charger ($79.95) - Smaller than a deck of cards. This 10,000 mAh Dual USB-C charger provides up to 20W of power. Colored in Cyber Lime, with a lanyard loop for an easy, accessible carry.

- Smaller than a deck of cards. This 10,000 mAh Dual USB-C charger provides up to 20W of power. Colored in Cyber Lime, with a lanyard loop for an easy, accessible carry. PowerKnit Travel Kit 2-Pack ($29.95) - Available in Black or Cyber Lime. This handy duo of 5-inch USB-C to USB-C cables offers up to 60W charge speeds. Includes a durable Travel Case, hand-woven from repurposed materials.

- Available in Black or Cyber Lime. This handy duo of 5-inch USB-C to USB-C cables offers up to 60W charge speeds. Includes a durable Travel Case, hand-woven from repurposed materials. PowerKnit Travel Kit 3-Pack ($39.95) - A different USB-C cable for any situation. This family of 5-inch cables offers up to 60W charge speeds. Includes (1) USB-C to USB-C; (1) USB-A to USB-C; and (1) USB-C with Lightning connector. Paired with a durable Travel Case, hand-woven from repurposed materials.

A Travel Case with Purpose

In collaboration with Someone Somewhere®, a social enterprise on a mission to lift people out of poverty by working with artisans in rural Mexico and applying traditional techniques to create quality goods. Every Travel Case is handcrafted using locally sourced recycled materials, and features a unique label signed by the artisan involved in its creation, along with a QR code to learn about their story.

"Our intent is to create thoughtful products that people love, with a focus on impact-positive outcomes," said Ross Howe, CEO and Co-founder at Nimble. "Thanks to Apple's passion for progress, we can help advance this shared vision by delivering premium, responsibly made accessories to a global audience."

Availability

The new Nimble USB-C charging collection is available now at Apple.com, Apple Store locations worldwide, and gonimble.com.

About Nimble

Founded in 2018, Nimble is a Public Benefit Corporation (Nimble for Good, PBC) committed to improving the social and environmental standards of the consumer electronics industry. This pledge is further embedded through its status as a Certified B Corporation™ and Climate Neutral® Certified brand. For the latest updates on new Nimble products and initiatives, visit gonimble.com and follow @nimbleforgood on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

REPLAY™ Certified Post-Consumer Materials was created by Nimble in 2020 to establish a higher standard in personal tech manufacturing. REPLAY represents the shared duty to reclaim existing waste and turn it back into raw materials for new products. By merging 100% recycled materials and UL safety standards, REPLAY successfully combines sustainability targets with globally recognized product reliability. All REPLAY materials are certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS).

Media Contact

Kevin Malinowski, Nimble, 1 732-684-8779, [email protected], gonimble.com

SOURCE Nimble