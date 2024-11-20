Nimbus and Toshiba Announce Joint Development of Next-Generation Pure Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

Aiming to realize a versatile fuel cell stack applicable to buses, trucks, and stationary uses

GROTON, Conn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nimbus Power Systems and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation have signed a joint development agreement for a next-generation pure hydrogen fuel cell stack applicable to various large mobility applications, such as buses and trucks, as well as stationary uses.

Under this agreement, Nimbus will combine its patented "four-fluid stack technology" with Toshiba's long-established "fuel cell commercialization and mass production technology" to jointly develop the pure hydrogen fuel cell stack. Nimbus possesses technology for fuel cells aimed at large mobility applications like buses and trucks. Its "four-fluid stack technology" is an innovative approach that combines porous and metal separators to supply four fluids: hydrogen, air, pure water, and antifreeze, enabling stable and efficient operation at high output. Toshiba has extensive experience in manufacturing fuel cells and possesses commercialization and mass production technology using porous separators. Through this joint development, both companies aim to create a pure hydrogen fuel cell stack with high power density, reliability, durability, and cost-effectiveness, suitable for various applications, including large mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, which are expected to grow in the market.

Nimbus and Toshiba will contribute to the expansion of the hydrogen value chain and the development of a decarbonized society through this strategic partnership.

Michael Gorman, President and Co-Founder of Nimbus, stated, "Nimbus' innovative fuel cell technology arises from the needs of the heavy-duty mobility market, focusing on decarbonizing critical sectors of the global economy, and providing zero-emission solutions to our customers. We are excited to accelerate product commercialization in collaboration with Toshiba, a pioneer in fuel cell development, with a proven track record in the stationary market."

Shigehiro Kawahara, Vice President of the Energy Aggregation Division at Toshiba, commented, "Toshiba is committed to developing fuel cell technology to contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable society. Our partnership with Nimbus aligns with our mission, and we will focus on the early commercialization of competitive fuel cell stacks applicable to various uses."

About Nimbus:

Nimbus Power System Inc. develops fuel cell systems to achieve zero emissions for large mobility and power industries. The company has built a track record of enhancing product functionality and reducing emissions through collaboration with market leaders. For more details about Nimbus, please visit:

https://nimbuspowersystems.com

About Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation:

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, is responsible for the energy business of the Toshiba Group. Leveraging its extensive experience and expertise in a wide range of power generation, transmission systems, and energy management technologies, Toshiba provides innovative, reliable, and efficient energy solutions worldwide. For more information about Toshiba, please visit:

https://www.global.toshiba/jp/company/energy.html

Media Contact

Dan Orlowski, Nimbus Power Systems, 1 860 937 6529, [email protected], www.nimbuspowersystems.com

