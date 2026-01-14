Nimbus Data Announces Fifth Consecutive Year of Profitability, New Corporate Brand, and International Expansion

Nimbus Data announced its fifth consecutive year of profitability, unveiled a new corporate brand, opened a Miami global markets office, and outlined expanded sales, marketing, and product growth plans for 2026.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nimbus Data, a leader in accelerated data platforms for enterprise, AI, and cloud infrastructure, today announced key company milestones, including its fifth consecutive year of profitability, the introduction of a new corporate brand, and the opening of a new global markets office in Miami, Florida.

Nimbus Data's sustained profitability underscores the strength of its business model and disciplined execution. The company has achieved this impressive milestone without venture capital, driven by the success of its innovative all-flash arrays, data management software, and SSDs at enterprise customers like Boeing, Glencore, and Raytheon, and U.S. federal agencies including the Department of Defense and Department of Energy.

"As demand accelerates for high-performance, efficient data infrastructure, we've built Nimbus Data into a profitable, durable business that scales on its own terms," said Thomas Isakovich, founder and CEO of Nimbus Data. "In 2026, we're investing aggressively in sales, marketing, and go-to-market partnerships to support global growth."

To anchor this effort, the company opened a new global markets office in Miami, Florida, to serve as the hub for customer engagement across the Americas, Europe, and beyond.

Nimbus Data also unveiled a new corporate brand, replacing the original uppercase wordmark and halo ring with a modern lowercase logo and symbol conveying speed and scale — core attributes of Nimbus Data's solutions. In the coming months, Nimbus Data will unveil new accelerated data platforms that expand the company's momentum in AI and edge environments and bolster the scale of its core enterprise and cloud offerings.

Founded in 2003, Nimbus Data delivers advanced flash storage solutions purpose-built for data-intensive workloads across cloud, AI, enterprise, and edge environments. Its portfolio includes high-performance multiprotocol FlashRack® all-flash arrays and industry-leading ExaDrive® solid state drives. Trusted by hundreds of organizations, Nimbus Data solutions enable customers to accelerate, protect, and scale their most critical data infrastructure. For more information, visit www.nimbusdata.com.

