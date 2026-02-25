Nimbus Data Unveils FlashMax® Data Platform for Mission-Critical Enterprises and Cloud Providers

Nimbus Data FlashMax reshapes both the architecture and the business model of enterprise storage, delivering a data platform built for simplicity, scalability, and durable economic advantage. Post this

Intelligent Multiprotocol Storage for Data-Intensive and Diverse Workloads

FlashMax consolidates NVMe-oF (TCP and RoCEv2), Fibre Channel, iSCSI, NFS, SMB, and S3 into a single system with a flexible capacity pool. Block, file, and object storage can coexist within one namespace, eliminating fragmented data silos, simplifying capacity expansion, and increasing storage efficiency. With up to 400G Ethernet and 64G Fibre Channel connectivity, FlashMax delivers high performance essential for virtualization, containers, databases, analytics, data warehouses, digital media, and unstructured data.

Hardware-Accelerated Data Reduction Redefines Storage Economics

As organizations grapple with rapidly rising infrastructure costs, reducing the net cost per terabyte has become paramount. With hardware-accelerated block-level deduplication and compression, FlashMax reduces raw storage requirements and associated power and rack space costs. Rather than relying on proprietary flash modules that lock in customers to a single source, FlashMax embraces industry-standard NVMe SSDs. This approach ensures a strong ecosystem and more affordable capacity, solving today's most urgent storage challenges — supply availability and cost.

DirectLink™ PCIe Expansion for Scalability without Complexity

FlashMax introduces DirectLink™, a native PCIe interconnect architecture that connects expansion capacity directly to IO controllers with dedicated PCIe bandwidth. Unlike expansion shelves that rely on legacy expanders and daisy-chaining, DirectLink offers a direct pipeline from each capacity enclosure into the dual IO controllers, eliminating oversubscription and avoiding latency stacking. With DirectLink, FlashMax can support over 20 PB raw capacity (up to 100 PB effective) in one namespace today, scaling even further as flash density increases. FlashMax offers a true mass capacity alternative to scale-out storage, replacing power-hungry storage nodes, cluster fabrics, and inefficient erasure coding with a dramatically more cost-effective and efficient solution.

Patented Write Through Architecture and Rack-Level Resiliency

FlashMax is built on a patented parallel write-through architecture that eliminates the overhead and risk of controller-to-controller cache mirroring. Data writes commit directly to flash rather than DRAM, improving resiliency, eliminating hops, and avoiding subsequent cache destaging. FlashMax also supports rack-level failure resilience in one system. One FlashMax system can span separate racks and survive a total rack failure. Built-in synchronous mirroring operates across racks while still presenting a single redundant namespace, eliminating the need for duplicate arrays.

Powerful Data Management Software Without the Dreaded Capacity Tax

Centralized management of FlashMax systems is achieved with Omni, Nimbus Data's fleet-wide monitoring, telemetry, and API-based automation platform. FlashMax provides comprehensive enterprise data services, including immutable snapshots, remote replication, end-to-end checksums, RAID protection, hardware encryption, ransomware protection, and much more. With FlashMax, all software features are included and sold per system, not per terabyte, eliminating capacity-based licensing and delivering predictable economics as environments scale.

Enterprise Customer Validation

"FlashMax is central to supporting our live and post-production workflows," stated Caleb House, Director of Broadcast Engineering at WWE. "We needed a modular, scalable solution with multiple high-speed network capabilities. FlashMax has delivered exactly that. The redundancy across controllers and the HA network architecture have been game-changers, giving us the resilience and confidence we need in a fast-moving, high-pressure broadcast environment. The flexibility to expand capacity without disruption, along with the system's reliability under heavy workloads, has been critical to our operation."

Availability and Support

FlashMax is available immediately in F500, F700, and F900 configurations, with optional DirectLink PCIe expansion enclosures. In response to rising component costs and scarcity, Nimbus Data offers select configurations available for shipment in under 72 hours, enabling customers to lock in current pricing and bypass escalating lead times. FlashMax is backed by 24×7×365 support and a comprehensive warranty of up to 10 years.

Founded in 2003, Nimbus Data delivers advanced flash storage solutions purpose-built for data-intensive workloads across cloud, AI, enterprise, and edge environments. Its portfolio includes FlashMax® all-flash systems and ExaDrive® solid state drives. Trusted by hundreds of organizations, Nimbus Data enables customers to accelerate, protect, and scale their most critical data infrastructure. To learn more, visit us at www.nimbusdata.com.

