Nine Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named 2026 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America -- Highest Number of Family Law Honorees in Texas

"These attorneys embody the values that define our firm — integrity, expertise, and a dedication to helping clients protect what matters most," said P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner. "We are proud that they have been recognized by their peers and confident they represent the future of Goranson Bain Ausley and of family law in Texas."

The following Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys were named to the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for Family Law:

The recognition of GBA's nine Ones to Watch honorees underscores the firm's depth of talent and its commitment to providing families across Texas with trusted guidance in divorce, custody, property division, and other complex family law matters.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is a Texas-based family law firm with offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and San Antonio. The firm was recently voted the #1 Family Law Firm in Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin/San Antonio by Texas Lawyer, reflecting its trusted reputation across the state.

In the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers in America®, GBA earned the highest number of Family Law honorees (39), Collaborative Law: Family Law honorees (22), and Ones to Watch Family Law honorees (9) in Texas — more than any other firm.

Known for its integrity, expertise, and constructive approach, GBA helps clients protect their families, finances, and futures while minimizing conflict and promoting resolution. With 50 family law attorneys in Texas, including 32 Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, GBA is recognized as a leader in family law representation statewide.

