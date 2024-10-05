Nine North Texas Organizations and Individuals to be Recognized for Global Impact at the Annual UN Day Awards Ceremony on Saturday, October 26th

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA has officially announced its 2024 Honorees, recognizing a remarkable group of North Texas individuals and organizations for their impactful contributions to global sustainability. This grassroots organization, dedicated to enhancing the US-UN relationship through public education and advocacy, has selected these honorees for their bold and transformative efforts in promoting a more resilient world. This year's recipients have made significant strides in advancing critical issues such as gender equality, health equity, humanitarianism, and climate action, showcasing the power of local initiatives to drive global change.

2024 UN Day Global Leadership Award Honorees

SDG 1: No Poverty

The Child Poverty Action Lab

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

Planned Parenthood of North Dallas

SDG 4: Quality Education

Laney Hawes, Co-Founder

Texas Freedom to Read Project

Dr. Rick Halperin, Founder

Human Rights Dallas

SDG 5: Gender Equality

League of Women Voters Dallas

SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation

Daniel Thomas, Founder

Litter Scout

SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

Liz Cedillo-Pereira, Assistant City Manager

City of Dallas

SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals

The Dallas (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement Award

Sister Ranjan Inamdar, Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center

The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, October 26th, at O'Hara Hall within the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in Dallas. Peter Yeo, president of the Better World Campaign and senior vice president at the United Nations Foundation, will deliver the keynote address. The program will feature a brunch followed by an awards presentation, with a diverse audience that will include government officials, business leaders, members of UNA (United Nations Association), and local community representatives.

United Nations Day marks the Anniversary of the UN Charter's entry into force in 1945. The majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, ratified this founding document, officially establishing the United Nations.

"Today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of our global citizens who have been honored with this prestigious award. Your dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the world inspire us all. Together, you exemplify the power of collective action and the profound difference we can make when we unite for a common cause. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition!"

Individuals across North Texas submitted UN Day award nominations, honoring projects that respond to imminent global challenges such as climate change, migration, rising inequity, and peacebuilding.

TICKETS: Individual tickets are now available at https://tinyurl.com/5n9385je

