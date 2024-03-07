Nineteen Drucker + Falk Apartment Communities Take the Plunge to Support Special Olympics

Several of the national property management company's multifamily communities participated in the nonprofit's annual Polar Plunge fundraiser
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This past February, DF Multifamily, a division of Drucker + Falk (DF), had nineteen of their apartment communities take 'the plunge' to benefit the Special Olympics in their respective regions. These communities were spread across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia and participants included DF employees who, in addition to 'taking the plunge' in DF's community pools, also fundraised for the incredible cause throughout the month.
The nineteen DF communities and two Regional Property Managers represented a total of seven teams and collectively raised nearly $8,000. Their individual fundraising goals were promoted for weeks leading up to taking 'the plunge' on social media and throughout their communities. Residents and other DF team members were encouraged to show their support by making a donation and showing up to watch the teams take 'the plunge' into the community pools.
"At Drucker + Falk, we are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve, and we encourage our team members to continually engage in charitable endeavors as it supports our core values. It was truly heartening to witness our multifamily communities unite in support of this special cause, fostering a sense of camaraderie and fun among residents and staff alike," shared Tarra Secrest, Director of Marketing + Property Development for Drucker + Falk.
The following DF communities participated for the cause this year:
TEAM: Arctic AdVentures
Participating Community: Venture Apartments iN Tech Center
TEAM: Lunar Ellipse
Participating Community: Ellipse Urban Apartments
TEAM: Ice Avengers
Participating Communities: The Choices at Holland Windsor, The Watermark at Talbot Park, The Morgan, The Crossings at Red Mill, Wythe Creek Apartments, Conway Garden Apartments, and Helix
TEAM: Area 11
Participating Community: Crossroads Station Apartments
TEAM: Freezin' for a Reason
Participating Communities: Evolve at Tega Cay, The Greens at Fort Mill, Pavilion Village, Harris Pond Apartments, Mallard Creek Apartments, Pepper Ridge Apartment Homes, and Fern Forest
TEAM: The Braveeee Dippers
Participating Communities: Wendover River Oaks and Arbor Ridge Apartments
TEAM: DF's Polar Powerhouse
Participants: Regional Property Managers Julia Pape and Glynn Abeshaheen
The Special Olympics consists of several location-based branches, which host their event throughout the month of February. Together, the annual 'Polar Plunge' event supports thousands of Special Olympic athletes and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars through teams' fundraising efforts and online donations. If you're interested in donating to the Special Olympics, you can make your contribution directly to the organization here.
