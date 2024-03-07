Nineteen Drucker + Falk Apartment Communities Take the Plunge to Support Special Olympics

At Drucker + Falk, we are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve, and we encourage our team members to continually engage in charitable endeavors as it supports our core values. -Tarra Secrest, Director of Marketing + Property Development for Drucker + Falk Post this

"At Drucker + Falk, we are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve, and we encourage our team members to continually engage in charitable endeavors as it supports our core values. It was truly heartening to witness our multifamily communities unite in support of this special cause, fostering a sense of camaraderie and fun among residents and staff alike," shared Tarra Secrest, Director of Marketing + Property Development for Drucker + Falk.

The following DF communities participated for the cause this year:

TEAM: Arctic AdVentures

Participating Community: Venture Apartments iN Tech Center

TEAM: Lunar Ellipse

Participating Community: Ellipse Urban Apartments

TEAM: Ice Avengers

Participating Communities: The Choices at Holland Windsor, The Watermark at Talbot Park, The Morgan, The Crossings at Red Mill, Wythe Creek Apartments, Conway Garden Apartments, and Helix

TEAM: Area 11

Participating Community: Crossroads Station Apartments

TEAM: Freezin' for a Reason

Participating Communities: Evolve at Tega Cay, The Greens at Fort Mill, Pavilion Village, Harris Pond Apartments, Mallard Creek Apartments, Pepper Ridge Apartment Homes, and Fern Forest

TEAM: The Braveeee Dippers

Participating Communities: Wendover River Oaks and Arbor Ridge Apartments

TEAM: DF's Polar Powerhouse

Participants: Regional Property Managers Julia Pape and Glynn Abeshaheen

The Special Olympics consists of several location-based branches, which host their event throughout the month of February. Together, the annual 'Polar Plunge' event supports thousands of Special Olympic athletes and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars through teams' fundraising efforts and online donations. If you're interested in donating to the Special Olympics, you can make your contribution directly to the organization here.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and more than 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

