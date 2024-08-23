NineTwoThree Named in Top 50 AI Firms in US by Prestigious Industry List 50Pros

Now with our leading track record in the field, this recognition by 50Pros is not just an award, it's a testament to our clients' visions and aspirations to include AI in their roadmap. --Andrew Amann, NineTwoThree Post this

At the forefront of specialized development in AI, NineTwoThree has focused on employing the power of AI to solve complex problems and drive business growth for years before the hype cycle began when ChatGPT launched in late 2022.

"For eight years we held the belief that AI would be a beneficial technology in which to build deep industry knowledge. Some of our early wins leveraging AI for our clients' projects were achieving 85% accuracy predicting which houses will go for sale each month in the United States for a real estate solution, as well as predicting when infants were likely to wake up from naps for a parenting app. Now with our leading track record in the field, this recognition by 50Pros is not just an award, it's a testament to our clients' visions and aspirations to include AI in their roadmap," said Andrew Amann, CEO and Co-Founder at NineTwoThree.

NineTwoThree's Clear Vision Drives Focused Performance: To Build a Better Future with AI with Real-World Impact

Innovation is at the core of everything NineTwoThree builds as an agency, and the team constantly explores new technologies and methodologies to develop AI solutions that drive real-world impact.

According to a recent study by McKinsey & Company, "At least 30% of an employee's activities are automatable with AI." CEOs working with NineTwoThree are seeing return on investment happening in weeks instead of months. The value created by AI projects is not in replacing jobs, but boosting productivity of employees across the company. AI is a powerful tool for innovation and growth that NineTwoThree Studio is dedicated to harnessing the power of to build a better future for both its clients and the world.

Along with being featured in the top 50Pros selection, NineTwoThree is globally ranked as the top AI agency, Top Chatbot Agency, #1 AI Agency in the US, Top Machine Learning Agency and Top AI Consulting Agency on the B2B review site Clutch.co. NineTwoThree was recognized in the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing US companies for four years in a row.

Among many in its portfolio, NineTwoThree recently shared its work with Consumer Reports: it was selected by the CR Innovation Lab to help build an experimental chatbot that combines the power of AI with CR's expertise to answer questions and offer product recommendations. NineTwoThree helped design and implement the system alongside CR's engineering and product team. The complete project overview is available here. In June 2024, CR announced the successful beta launch of AskCR, available by invitation only.

"NineTwoThree was excited to bring our experience in AI/ML projects to this cutting-edge use of AI and support CR's Innovation Lab team in building the next generation of CR tools that help consumers navigate the market," said Stephanie Antonucci Leathe, Product Manager, NineTwoThree.

From proprietary knowledge and processes developed internally to collaborative playbook-driven projects completed successfully for clients, the NineTwoThree team has achieved significant milestones in its AI work in 2024. With innovative solutions in their portfolio, a client-centric approach across the board and a proven track record, the firm's holistic AI approach integrates cutting-edge technology with a dedicated industry-leading team of experts that sets it apart from the competition.

As the impact of AI continues to transform the business landscape, organizations that gain a competitive advantage will seek out new opportunities for growth and innovation. By automating routine tasks, enhancing decision-making processes, and providing deeper insights through data analysis, AI is a crucial technology that will help businesses achieve greater efficiency and competitiveness.

"At NineTwoThree, we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation. Our solutions are designed to help companies take on the full potential of AI, driving growth and delivering tangible results. Being named one of the top 50 AI firms by 50Pros is a significant milestone for us, but it is just the beginning. We are committed to continuing our journey of transforming businesses through strategic AI implementation," said Pavel Kirillov, CTO and Co-Founder at NineTwoThree.

Visit the NineTwoThree website to learn more about the firm's recognition alongside industry giants Microsoft, NVIDIA and IBM on the 50Pros ranking.

About NineTwoThree Studio

NineTwoThree is an award-winning AI, web, and mobile product studio for established brands and funded start-ups. As a product design, engineering, and marketing firm, they've successfully launched over 150 projects. Their proven playbook has helped companies such as Consumer Reports, Experian and Simplisafe. Learn more at NineTwoThree.co.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, NineTwoThree Studio, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://ninetwothree.co/

SOURCE NineTwoThree Studio