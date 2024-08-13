NineTwoThree Studio Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing US Companies for the Fourth Consecutive Year

We look forward to continuing to grow and contribute to the innovation economy to move our industry forward. --Andrew Amann, NineTwoThree Post this

NineTwoThree Team Commemorates Inc. 5000 Fourth Year Honor By Reflecting on Resilient Profit-Driving Business Model

"We are grateful to be named for the fourth year in a row to the Inc. 5000 list," said Andrew Amann, CEO and Co-Founder at NineTwoThree. "It was an honor to first receive our Inc. 5000 ranking back in 2021, when we were able to power through the pandemic year by staying relentlessly focused on building knowledge in specialized areas like AI and other emerging technology breakthroughs by investing our resources into our core team members' expertise. Four years later, we are proud of our teams and the clients who have worked with us to have achieved this milestone yet again. We look forward to continuing to grow and contribute to the innovation economy to move our industry forward."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

The NineTwoThree team helps established brands iterate like startups and startups scale like established brands. Partnering with industry leaders and visionary entrepreneurs, the agency focuses on profit producing applications that are a delight to use. They leverage this transformation through the power of agile methodology, design thinking and impeccable engineering to help clients rapidly identify and validate new products.

"A key element to our successful growth strategy is taking the same approach to building our company as we do to building our clients' products. Since we get involved with so many great business leaders and learn about their systems, we adapt them to improve our own company. So while we build products for our clients, we learn how to build a company for ourselves," said Amann.

NineTwoThree operates in a progress-metrics environment, continuously iterating to improve results over the last four years with strategic support through the structure of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) and tapping top tier expert advice. The approach to their design thinking and product output has resulted in their teams continuously outperforming in-house teams and other agencies. As an agency, NineTwoThree's founders set long term goals and track and measure everything.

"We practice what we call the 'Full Transparency Development', where we share absolutely everything with our clients: successes and challenges, while sharing revenue numbers and goals with our employees. Some of the key metrics in recent years include the fact that we hit 26/27 of our fixed cost estimates in 2022 and 24/27 in 2023," said Pavel Kirillov, CTO and Co-Founder at NineTwoThree. "We also fund our team's knowledge expansion to build experts at the ground level by investing in high performance engineering culture, operational excellence and ensuring employees have access to learning resources our company includes in our operational budget: from books and expert lectures, to courses and conferences. As leaders, our goal is not only to drive performance, but to develop leaders in our team at every level."

With an operating motto of "better software, faster", the NineTwoThree team has received numerous industry recognitions, including being awarded the 2024 top 50 AI firms in the US by the prestigious industry list 50Pros, alongside the consulting of Microsoft, NVIDIA and IBM. It is also reviewed prominently and globally ranked as the top AI agency, Top Chatbot Agency, #1 AI Agency in the US, Top Machine Learning Agency and Top AI Consulting Agency on the B2B review site Clutch.co.

NineTwoThree is an award-winning AI, web, and mobile product studio for established brands and funded start-ups. As a product design, engineering, and marketing firm, they've successfully launched over 150 projects. Their proven playbook has helped companies such as Consumer Reports, Experian and Simplisafe. Learn more at NineTwoThree.co.

