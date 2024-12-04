NINI Launches Luxury and Versatile UPF Collection for Active Women

"There are sun-protective options and stylish ones, but rarely both. We wanted to create pieces that empower women to safeguard their skin without compromising on elegance." Post this

In response to increased awareness of the harmful effects of sun exposure, NINI's UPF performance wear brings a fresh perspective to the activewear industry. Unlike typical sportswear, which leaves skin vulnerable to UV damage, each piece in the NINI line is crafted from UPF-rated fabrics, ensuring protection from harmful rays while maintaining elegance and sophistication.

"We saw a gap in the market," shares co-founder Kristine. "There are sun-protective options and stylish ones, but rarely both. We wanted to create pieces that empower women to safeguard their skin without compromising on elegance."

A Personal Journey with Purpose

NINI was inspired by Kristine and Addison's personal experiences with outdoor activity in sun-drenched Phoenix. With Kristine's background in health advocacy and Addison's eye for fashion, they designed a line blending practical health solutions with the timeless allure of luxury clothing. Each piece, from the Sleeveless Pleated Performance Dress UPF 50+ to the Cropped Jacket UPF 30+, reflects their commitment to skin health and luxury design.

Versatile, Chic Pieces for Every Occasion

NINI's collection transitions seamlessly from the tennis court to social outings, catering to women who value both performance and style. Designed for tennis, golf, and pickleball enthusiasts, these versatile pieces prioritize skin protection while celebrating timeless elegance.

"NINI is more than a brand—it's a commitment to women's health," says Addison, co-founder and creative force behind NINI.

About NINI

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, NINI was co-founded by Kristine and Addison, a mother-daughter team passionate about fashion, health, and living an active lifestyle. NINI's UPF-rated clothing combines elegance and functionality for women who care about skin protection, health, and timeless style. Through innovative design, NINI helps women feel confident and chic while embracing an active, sun-safe lifestyle.

For more information about NINI's UPF activewear and to view the collection, visit NINI's website or follow @ninidesignsco on Instagram.

Press Contact:

Kristine Thompson and Addison Thompson

Co-Founders, NINI

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 991 6911

Media Contact

Kristine Thompson, NINI Designs, 1 (646) 991 6911, [email protected], https://nini-designs.com/

