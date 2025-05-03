Ninja Plumbing, Heating & Air Launches Summer HVAC Preparation Services

"We ensure Utah homes stay cool with expert, 24/7 HVAC services." – Ian Furse, Founder of Ninja Plumbing, Heating & Air Post this

Ninja HVAC offers comprehensive A/C Tune-Up services designed to optimize performance and extend the life of your air conditioning system. Their expert technicians will inspect all system components, clean coils and condensate drains, check refrigerant levels, test electrical connections, verify airflow, lubricate moving parts, and perform safety inspections. This thorough service helps identify potential issues before they become major problems, saving homeowners time and money.

For a limited time, first-time clients can take advantage of a special offer: a $69 HVAC Tune-up. This service is essential for summer preparation, ensuring your system runs at peak efficiency when temperatures rise.

In addition to tune-ups, Ninja HVAC provides a full range of HVAC services, including repairs, installations, and 24/7 emergency services. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has earned them an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Customers consistently praise their reliability and expertise on platforms like Thumbtack and Nextdoor.

Utah's hot summers make a well-maintained HVAC system essential for comfort and health. Ninja HVAC's technicians are trained to handle all makes and models, providing personalized service to meet each home's unique needs. They also recommend regular filter changes, ensuring clear vents, and considering whole-home air quality systems to improve indoor air during the summer.

As part of their community commitment, Ninja HVAC offers flexible financing options and free estimates for larger projects, making it easier for homeowners to invest in their comfort. With 24/7 emergency services, residents can rest assured that any urgent HVAC issues will be addressed promptly, ensuring no one is left without cooling during the hot summer days.

About Ninja Plumbing, Heating & Air

Ninja Plumbing, Heating & Air is a family-owned business serving Salt Lake and Utah counties for over 20 years. With a focus on quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction, they offer a wide range of plumbing and HVAC services, including maintenance, repairs, and installations. Their team of licensed and insured technicians is dedicated to providing fast, reliable service. For more information, visit ninjahvac.com or call (801) 997-8909.

