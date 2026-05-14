NinjaCat and Just Global | Trilliad Partner to Build a High-Performance, AI-Driven Marketing Engine

"With NinjaCat, what started as an initial workflow and agentic 'one-stop shop' has quickly grown into a powerful solution that helps us analyze, create, visualize, and act faster than ever before." Post this

With NinjaCat in place, Just Global | Trilliad has reduced complexity across their media workflows, unlocking thousands of hours in time saved. Existing agents support tasks from invoice reconciliation to password-protected dashboard sites, to high-volume trafficking workflows, and more, all within Just Global | Trilliad creative standards. The partnership has helped reinforce the agency's commitment to high-performance marketing, with team members better positioned to concentrate on the core responsibilities that realize effective campaigns.

"Without adequate workflows, marketers face an uphill battle to unleash their true creative potential. Just Global | Trilliad has demonstrated the level of performance that's possible when AI is guided by a strong vision that prioritizes creative optimization and integrity," said Paul Deraval, CEO of NinjaCat. "Their willingness to explore and offer new ideas has been a tremendous asset to our work, and will no doubt inspire long-term success."

Just Global | Trilliad is reinventing B2B growth for the AI era, combining AI and human expertise to innovate at scale. They host the annual Dick Reed Awards, which honor excellence in the marketing industry. NinjaCat is the proud recipient of their 2026 One Team Collaboration Award, highlighting collaboration built on shared ownership, mutual trust, and co-creation. These values coincide with NinjaCat's role as a single unified platform for marketers built with simplicity and harmony in mind.

"AI's real value lies not in automation for its own sake, but in giving our teams more time to focus on strategy, optimization, and client impact," said Kat Van Biene, Sr. Director, Ad Operations & AI Enablement, Just Global | Trilliad "NinjaCat has been crucial in helping us test, validate, and scale AI in a way that is measurable, responsible, and aligned to how our teams actually work."

To learn more about this important partnership, please visit: www.ninjacat.io/blog/ninjacat-and-just-global-trilliad-partner-to-scale-ai-agents-across-b2b-marketing

About NinjaCat

NinjaCat is the leading Enterprise Data & AI Platform for Marketing, transforming how brands, agencies, and media companies harness data and AI to drive marketing performance. Through our enterprise-grade data cloud, marketers can unify fragmented data and eliminate data silos, enabling AI-powered insights, automation, and decision-making at scale. Trusted by top marketing teams, NinjaCat powers over 150,000 automated reports monthly, monitoring $4 billion in media spend annually. Learn more at www.ninjacat.io.

About Just Global | Trilliad

Just Global | Trilliad is a leading global B2B marketing agency delivering full-funnel solutions from brand to demand to ABM. With capabilities spanning strategy, media, creative, content, and analytics, Just Global | Trilliad breaks down marketing silos to drive integrated performance that achieves and exceeds client objectives.

Headquartered in San Francisco with offices and service hubs around the world, Just Global | Trilliad delivers truly integrated global marketing solutions for enterprise B2B clients. Their team of B2B specialists combines AI and human expertise to innovate at scale — personalizing and measuring every engagement across the full customer journey.

Just Global | Trilliad is part of Trilliad (www.trilliad.com), a market-leading Growth Services Provider driving performance across Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success for enterprise revenue leaders.

Visit www.justglobal.com for more information.

Media Contact

Ethan Schug, NinjaCat, 1 609-279-0050 118, [email protected], ninjacat.io

SOURCE NinjaCat